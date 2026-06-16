TOM MORELLO Fires Back At Critics Who Say Musicians Should Not Be Involved In Politics: 'Why Should You Give Away Your Free Speech Rights In The Job That You Do?'

In a new interview with Katrin Riedl of Germany's Metal Hammer magazine, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist and activist Tom Morello was asked to elaborate on his recent comment that "every act of art is an act of resistance." He explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. Well, definitely. Especially in my country in these dangerous times, where there's so much suppression of ideas and censorship of books and of artists being canceled for their political opinions, that merely by speaking up... Courage is contagious, and by artists standing up for their beliefs against the... We have a president who will personally go after you and send the Department Of Justice after you if you stand up against his regime, and so that tends to cow a lot of people into not speaking their mind. But the second that you're silent is the second that authoritarianism wins, is the second that fascism rises a few more clicks. And so every act of art is an act of resistance. Every song sung is a beacon of light in the gathering darkness, and every truth spoken is hopefully like a bell that's rung for the people who are the ones who are gonna undo this madness."

Asked what he would say to those people who insist that "metal should not be political", Morello responded: "Yeah, well, when people say that musicians should not be involved in politics, it means they are people that disagree with your politics. The second that you write a song that agrees with their politics, all of a sudden they're all for it. So, one, it's very hypocritical, but two, I also think that, why should you give away your free speech rights in the job that you do? Because it offends someone? I think the converse is what is actually true. I think that you do yourself and your times a disservice by censoring who you are in your work. Not just musicians. I think, one, it's sort of weirdly sort of selfish to kind of ghettoize musicians as, like, 'Oh, they shouldn't say anything.' I think in your work as a music journalist or in your work as a tour manager or as your work as a bus driver, whatever, you should not leave behind who you are and what you believe. And I think, like I said, there's an extra hot layer of hell for people in times of great injustice who censor themselves and remain quiet when they should have spoken out because they're afraid of some Internet troll."

As for whether he thinks songs with a political message can change anything, Tom said: "It's a broader question, like can music have an impact? Can songs change the world? Well, I can only speak from personal experience. Music changed me. Music helped form the person I was, and every time I'm in a picket line or doing activist work, it's in part because of PUBLIC ENEMY and THE CLASH. And I saw that you can be a musician and… It's not, like, 'Oh, go vote for this particular candidate', or, 'Oh, stand up for this particular cause.' It just means that it's a beacon that you're not alone. You can have these feelings about that the world just doesn't feel right, it doesn't add up right, and maybe you're not tuning into The New York Times every day or whatever the news sources, but when I heard musicians like Chuck D and like Joe Strummer expressing opinions, they were from Staten Island and London — very, very different backgrounds than myself — but they saw that oppression was bad, standing up to oppression is good, and they did it with guitars and with turntables. And that made me think, 'Oh, you know what? I'm in this town where a lot of people have opinions that are very, very different than I do, but I am not alone.' And that's one of the reasons why I think, whether it's the music of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE or my solo work, or my work with Serj [Tankian, SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer] and [my son] Roman, I think it's important to just, one, not leave behind who you are in what you do, and two, know that that every song is like a beacon of hope for somebody."

Tom, Serj and Roman recently released a collaborative single, "Adjourn It". Clips from the film "Salt Of The Earth" (1954) are woven throughout the "Adjourn It" video to reflect the song's theme of resistance in the face of prejudice and injustice. The film is based on a true story of Mexican-American miners fighting against labor exploitation, racism, and institutional oppression, and was made by three Hollywood executives blacklisted for their political beliefs. It stars real zinc miners and was one of the first ever truly independent films. "Salt Of The Earth" was a powerful act of defiance in its time and more than half a century later, its themes continue to echo through today's political climate. "Adjourn It" channels the defiant legacy of the film reinforcing the importance of solidarity in bringing people together against fear and division.

Morello kicked off a summer 2026 European tour with festival appearances at Sweden Rock Festival on June 4, Rock Im Park on June 5 and Rock Am Ring on June 6. There were also stops at Nova Rock on June 11, Rock For People on June 12 and Download on June 14. Other stops include Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18, Hellfest on June 20 and Pinkpop on June 21. Morello's 2026 touring schedule wraps up with Newport Folk on July 26, Louder Than Life on September 19 and Power To The People on October 3.

Morello has a long history of organizing activism-oriented events over three decades and continues to be a leading voice for social justice causes and human rights across the country and around the world. In addition to his solo work with THE NIGHTWATCHMAN and his role in RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE, Morello remains one of modern rock's most influential guitarists and outspoken activists.

Grammy-winning, Harvard-educated, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- and Metal Hall Of Fame-inducted artist, songwriter, and activist Tom Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock'n'roll. Known for his innovative guitar work and socially conscious songwriting, Morello rose to prominence as a founding member of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE — two groundbreaking bands responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. Rolling Stone named him No. 18 on its "Greatest Guitar Players Of All Time" list, and his career has spanned music, activism, film, theater, graphic novels, radio, television, and philanthropy. Whether on stage, at rallies, or on picket lines, Morello continues to use music as a force for unity and change.