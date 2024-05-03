TOMMY LEE Doesn't Know If A New Full-Length Album Is In MÖTLEY CRÜE's Future

In a new interview with Australia's "Today" show, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee was asked if fans can expect to hear a full-length album at some point to follow the recently released single "Dogs Of War". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we recorded three songs [during the same sessions in early 2023], and 'Dogs Of War' is the first one [to be released]. [But] I don't know if [a full-length album is] in the near future. I'm not saying it isn't, but recording and writing some stuff that you're feeling right at the moment and releasing it is, for us, a lot more a lot more fun and sort of a time stamp of where we're at right now."

Days earlier, MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil told "Loudwire Nights" that the band's fans shouldn't hold their breath for a new CRÜE LP. "I don't think you're gonna see a full-length album at any time," he said. "It's easier now just to do a few songs at a time and release 'em in the right ways. Albums don't exist anymore. With the MTV generation, you'd go to a record store and you'd find your favorite songs and your album and you'd buy the album, and you'd watch it on MTV and you can see your favorite bands. Now there's a billion ways [to consume music] — streaming services and all those things."

Asked if it's weird for him to say that albums just don't matter today the same way they used to, Vince responded: "Yeah, it just seems like a lot of work to put 10 songs together on an album when they all won't be heard by anybody. At least you know when somebody buys the album, they're gonna listen to it, they're gonna listen to those songs. Now we just write the songs to be listened to be heard, and that's what 'Dogs Of War' was. It's a song to be heard. And we're really proud of it."

Asked if "Dogs Of War" is pointing to more individual songs coming in the future from MÖTLEY CRÜE, Vince said: "Yeah, I'd say more individual songs. We've got one in the can right now, and we don't know when we'll put it out, but it might be at the end of the year. It might be early '25. But you'll definitely hear some new music from MÖTLEY in the future."

"Dogs Of War" was made available on April 26 via MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Big Machine Records sees the band working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

