TOMMY LEE's 60th-Birthday Bash In Mexico Attended By CHAD KROEGER, JOHN TRAVOLTA, JOHN 5 And Others (Photos)

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this month with a special party in Punta Mita, the ultra-luxurious, 1,500-acre resort and residential community located on a private peninsula in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit.

Among the friends and fellow musicians who attended the bash were Lee's CRÜE bandmates Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil, former MARILYN MANSON and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger and actor John Travolta.

A number of photos from the event have been shared on social media in recent days and can be found below.

Lee is a founding member of MÖTLEY CRÜE which has sold over 100 million records worldwide. In addition to decades of global headline tours with CRÜE, Tommy has toured his DJ set with Deadmau5 on the "Meowsington's Hax" tour and co-headlined the very successful "Project Blue Book" tour with Skrillex and Zedd. He was a co-producer of the Netflix hit film "The Dirt" based on the best-selling book which portrays MÖTLEY CRÜE's story. He created the platinum-selling band METHODS OF MAYHEM. Writer of New York Times best seller "Tommyland", he was the star and producer of the NBC TV series "Rockstar: Supernova", star and producer of the NBC TV series "Tommy Lee Goes To College" and co-star of Discovery TV's "Battleground Earth: Ludacris vs Tommy Lee". He has also appeared on scripted and interview TV shows, including a hilarious appearance as a professor on ABC's "The Goldbergs".

Lee spent two years writing and recording his latest solo album, "Andro", which came out in October 2020.

Last week, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD announced that they will join forces once again and take their co-headlining tour outside of the United States and Canada.

The two ironic rock bands, who took part in this past summer's mega-successful "The Stadium Tour", will embark on "The World Tour" in 2023. So far, 28 shows have been revealed, kicking off on February 18 in Mexico City and ending on July 6 in Glasgow, Scotland. More dates are expected to be announced in the near future.