Watch TARJA TURUNEN Perform In Slovakia During Fall 2022 Tour

Fan-filmed video of Tarja Turunen's October 22 concert at Municipal Cultural Center in Žiar Nad Hronom, Slovakia can be seen below.

As previously reported, Tarjawill release her first-ever "best-of" collection, "Best Of: Living The Dream", on December 2 via earMUSIC.

Looking back on 15 extremely successful years of the former NIGHTWISH singer's solo career, the "Best Of" contains not only Tarja's most well-known tracks, many of them newly remastered at Sterling Sound, and personal favorites from all six studio albums — "My Winter Storm", "What Lies Beneath", "Colours In The Dark", "The Brightest Void", "The Shadow Self" and "In The Raw" — but also a previously unreleased song called "Eye Of The Storm".

Last year, Turunen released her first book, "Singing In My Blood", via Rocket 88. Written and compiled over the first year of lockdown, Tarja searched through scores of photos and memories to create a big, deluxe book about her life in music. There are contributions from friends and colleagues who've played a part in her music on stage, in the studio and at home, alongside lots of previously unseen intimate photos from childhood to the present day.

The 45-year-old Finnish-born singer, who currently lives in Spain (after previously residing in both Finland and Argentina),was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time. In the letter, the other members of NIGHTWISH wrote: "To you, unfortunately, business, money, and things that have nothing to do with emotions have become much more important."

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen later called the decision to part ways with Turunen "the most difficult thing I ever had to do." For her part, Tarja said the way she was kicked out of the group proved that her former bandmates were not her friends. "Maybe one day I'll forgive, but I will never forget," she said.