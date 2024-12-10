TOTO Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour With MEN AT WORK And CHRISTOPHER CROSS

TOTO, Christopher Cross and MEN AT WORK have announced plans to tour the United States in the summer of 2025, produced by Live Nation. The run commences on July 18 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will stage several dozen appearances prior to the final event on August 30 in Ridgefield, Washington. The general on-sale begins Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

TOTO's Steve Lukather shares: "I am thrilled about this tour. Christopher and Colin have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality."

MEN AT WORK's Colin Hay offers: "The mix of Christopher, Steve with TOTO, and MEN AT WORK rings true to me. I think it will make for an exciting night of music for old and new fans alike. Let's go!!"

Christopher Cross states: "I'm honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends TOTO and MEN AT WORK."

TOTO has celebrated one accomplishment after the next throughout 2024. The song "Africa" has been certified diamond for sales of ten million copies by the RIAA in the United States. Current cumulative sales now exceed 10.5 million. Additionally, "Hold The Line" has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while "Rosanna" hit the milestone of double platinum with sales of two million copies. Both "Africa" and "Hold The Line" have reached the milestone of a billion streams on Spotify. Cumulative TOTO album sales now exceed 50 million copies, while the band's repertoire is played more than three million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Consistently, over 50% of the band's streams are from those 34 years or younger. Total streams now exceed 4 billion at Spotify, and 6 billion across all platforms.

Individually and collectively, TOTO's family tree can be heard on countless Grammy Award-winning albums across all genres. TOTO is one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) in TOTO's current lineup are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards / vocals),Shannon Forrest (drums),John Pierce (bass),Warren Ham (horns / percussion / vocals),and Dennis Atlas (keyboards / vocals).

Confirmed appearances are:

July 18 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 19 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 25 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 30 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 01 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 05 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 06 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 08 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 09 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 11 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 13 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 14 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 18 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

August 24 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 25 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

August 30 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

