TOTO Founding Member STEVE PORCARO Announces New Album 'The Very Day'

Steve Porcaro — legendary songwriter, synth pioneer, and founding member of TOTO — makes a long-awaited return this fall with "The Very Day", his first solo album since 2016. Out October 3 on Green Hill Music, the album begins its reveal with the release of the radiant new single "Miss Jane Sinclair", a breezy piano-driven track written in collaboration with author and longtime friend David Kamp.

A platinum-selling songwriter best known for penning songs like Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" and shaping the sonic landscape of '80s pop with his signature synth textures, Porcaro has spent a lifetime in the studio crafting songs for others. His role as a behind-the-scenes architect of that sound was recently spotlighted in the HBO documentary "Yacht Rock", which revisited the smooth pop era he helped define. But with "The Very Day", he turns inward — finishing a deeply personal collection of tracks decades in the making.

"I found myself in this fortunate position where the coast was clear," says Porcaro. "After years of spinning plates and making a living in music, I finally had the space to do what I love: be in the studio and finish my songs. This album is the start of a new chapter for me — no touring, no compromises, just making music on my own terms."

Porcaro wrote and recorded the songs on "The Very Day" with a carefully chosen cast of friends and collaborators, including Michael McDonald, Jude Cole, Gardner Cole and Jason Scheff. With a producer's ear and a composer's sensibility, Porcaro approached each track like casting a film — inviting voices and musicians who best served the story of the song. Though he's never considered himself a lead vocalist, he sings several songs on the album, including "Miss Jane Sinclair".

"I've always had a soft spot for a great hook, but I also grew up loving music that pushed the envelope — STEELY DAN, EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER and YES," he says. "Now I get to follow that instinct and be true to myself. These songs come from that place."

Blake Davis, general manager of Green Hill Music, adds: "Steve Porcaro is one of the great architects of modern pop. His touch — whether in the studio or behind the keyboard — has influenced generations. We're honored to release 'The Very Day', a record that reflects both his legacy and his freedom to create exactly the music he wants to make."

In July 2024, Steve announced a partnership with Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. Terms of the deal included Porcaro's music publishing catalog, artist royalties, and neighboring rights. The multi-million-dollar deal included royalties for some of TOTO's biggest hits, as well as rights to all songs Steve composed for film and television, including his work for the award-winning FX show "Justified".

As one of the founding members of the band TOTO, Porcaro wrote some of and performed on all of the band's groundbreaking repertoire. Their songs not only shaped the landscape of pop and rock music but also are timeless, with new fans finding their music every day. The band's greatest hits such as the Top 5 singles "Rosanna" and "Hold The Line", as well as their No. 1 classic "Africa" were all included in this new partnership with Primary Wave. "Hold The Line" was the band's first single off their self-titled debut. It soared to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, was an international success, and has since been certified double platinum. Released in 1982, "Rosanna" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying there for five weeks. In 1983, "Rosanna" won the Grammy Award for "Record Of The Year". TOTO's most well-known hit "Africa" was released in October 1982 and was the third single off the band's multi-platinum and Grammy-winning album "Toto IV". The single shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it their only Billboard No. 1. "Africa" also went to No. 1 in Canada and reached the Top 10 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

The deal also included rights to a select number of compositions purchased jointly with the estate of Michael Jackson, including Jackson's mega-hit "Human Nature", a song Steve co-wrote for Michael Jackson which was released in July 1983 as the fifth single from Jackson's critically acclaimed "Thriller" album. After release, the single immediately shot to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached the Top 5 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, peaking at No. 2. Music critics raved about the single, with Slant magazine saying the song was "probably the best musical composition on the album." In a 2012 article for the Los Angeles Times, Randall Roberts wrote "it's the song that I never tire of hearing."

Additional terms of the partnership also gave Steve access to the company's marketing team and publishing infrastructure, working closely on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film and television projects.

Co-writing "Human Nature" on Michael Jackson's Grammy-winning album "Thriller", solidified his individual mark on the music industry. A sought-after session musician, Steve has worked extensively with music producer icons Quincy Jones and David Foster and many of music's most successful artists, including Don Henley, YES, Elton John, Boz Scaggs and many others.

Steve Porcaro's touring career began with Gary Wright, in support of Wright's hit album "The Dream Weaver" and then with Boz Scaggs along with the other original members of TOTO, prior to that band's 1977 inception. Steve's older brothers, Mike Porcaro (bassist) and Jeff Porcaro (drummer),also members of TOTO were highly respected session musicians and their father Joe Porcaro is regarded was one of the world's most influential session percussionists and educators. In 2010, Steve toured with TOTO when the decision was made to reform the band in support of his brother Mike, during Mike's lengthy battle with ALS.

Along with his work on "Human Nature", Steve Porcaro performed as a musician on other "Thriller" tracks, including "Beat It", "The Girl Is Mine", "PYT", "The Lady In My Life" and composed the song "For All Time", which was included on the "Thriller" 25th-anniversary edition. A testament to his compositional influence, "Human Nature" has been covered and/or sampled by many artists, including Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, SWV, Nas and Chris Brown. He has written or co-authored music on each of TOTO's first six albums and most recently, performed on the band's highly acclaimed 2015 album "Toto XIV", also co-writing and singing lead on "The Little Things" and "Bend" which is featured on the Japan edition of that release. After many years of success, TOTO continues to play to sold-out audiences in Europe, U.S. and Japan.

In 2016, Steve was thrilled to bring his highly anticipated solo album "Someday / Somehow" to fans across the globe and is putting the finishing touches on its follow-up.

Green Hill Productions, part of Sun Label Group (a subsidiary of Primary Wave Music),is a boutique record label currently celebrating 30 years of creating top-quality lifestyle music for every mood. With over 1,000 titles in its diverse catalog, Green Hill covers an amazing variety of genres and targeted themes including jazz, new age, neoclassical, pop, rock, Celtic, Christmas, chillout, bluegrass, Cajun, easy listening, nature, piano, romance, relaxation, oldies, beach, western, world, patriotic, big band, and classic crooners, to name a few.

Photo credit: Heather Porcaro