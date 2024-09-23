  • facebook
TRAFFIC's DAVE MASON Cancels Fall 2024 Tour Due To 'Serious Heart Condition'

September 23, 2024

Legendary rock musician and songwriter Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his fall 2024 "Traffic Jam" West Coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention. His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.

The 78-year-old Mason said: "I'm heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it's doctor's orders. I'll be back, and better than ever, in 2025."

Fans and critics alike hail Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Dave Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world — which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave founded two bands by the age of 15: THE DEEP FEELING and THE HELLIONS. At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood to form the legendary band TRAFFIC. At 19, Mason penned the song "Feelin' Alright". The rock anthem, first recorded by TRAFFIC and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker),cemented both Dave's and TRAFFIC's legacy, and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today.

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2004, TRAFFIC came to prominence in the late 1960s with a distinctive sound which quickly earned them U.K. Top 10 hits in the shape of "Paper Sun" and "Hole In My Shoe" before releasing their first album, "Mr. Fantasy", in December 1967. Formed earlier that year, TRAFFIC comprised vocalist/organist Steve Winwood (still only 18 years old at the time); drummer/singer Jim Capaldi; singer/guitarist Dave Mason and reed player Chris Wood. Alongside contemporaries like CREAM and THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, TRAFFIC set about shifting the boundaries of rock music, experimenting with sound and incorporating elements of blues, soul and jazz to create their own unique oeuvre. A key part of their story is their retreat to a communal stone cottage in Berkshire, where they took inspiration from their natural surroundings and worked without distraction, writing and rehearsing the material for the first two albums, "Mr. Fantasy" and "Traffic" (1968).

Always revolving around the three core members, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood, TRAFFIC had as few as three and as many as seven members between the years 1967 to 1974 but despite all the personnel changes and shifts, they remained a force to be reckoned with until deciding to split in 1974.

Photo courtesy of Peter Noble at Noble PR

