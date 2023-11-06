TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA To Digitally Release 'The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version'

Next Wednesday, November 15, multi-platinum rock group TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO) kicks-off its spectacular holiday tour, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO & More". Prior to hitting stages in 62 cities for an impressive 104 performances, the band is proud to announce the November 8 launch of its SiriusXM festive channel Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, as well as the November 10 digital release of "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version".

This year's TSO tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve", which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. A product of the imagination of TSO's late founder Paul O'Neill, and based on TSO's multi-platinum CD and TV special, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. After the performance of the rock opera, 2023's tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO's greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.

SiriusXM's highly anticipated holiday music lineup featuring 26 festive channels has been announced today, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio takes listeners to the realm where rock music pushes classical's boundaries, where holiday classics fuse with powerful electric guitars, and where a diverse lineup of vocalists come together to create storytelling like no other. The channel features the band's iconic Christmas discography, exclusive concert recordings, original shows hosted by band members, and much more. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free.

On November 10, TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will digitally release of "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve" in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version". A select group, drawn from the TSO fan club, will be the first to previous the album at special listening sessions in Los Angeles and London, England. The group previously released music in several formats this fall, including a 25th-anniversary edition of "The Christmas Attic" as a deluxe pop-up galaxy blue vinyl 2LP edition and a standard black vinyl 2LP edition; plus, a clear vinyl pressing of "Christmas Eve And Other Stories" on November 3.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours),TSO has performed for more than eight million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock's most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.