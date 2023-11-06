  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA To Digitally Release 'The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version'

November 6, 2023

Next Wednesday, November 15, multi-platinum rock group TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO) kicks-off its spectacular holiday tour, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO & More". Prior to hitting stages in 62 cities for an impressive 104 performances, the band is proud to announce the November 8 launch of its SiriusXM festive channel Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, as well as the November 10 digital release of "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version".

This year's TSO tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve", which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. A product of the imagination of TSO's late founder Paul O'Neill, and based on TSO's multi-platinum CD and TV special, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. After the performance of the rock opera, 2023's tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO's greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.

SiriusXM's highly anticipated holiday music lineup featuring 26 festive channels has been announced today, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio takes listeners to the realm where rock music pushes classical's boundaries, where holiday classics fuse with powerful electric guitars, and where a diverse lineup of vocalists come together to create storytelling like no other. The channel features the band's iconic Christmas discography, exclusive concert recordings, original shows hosted by band members, and much more. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free.

On November 10, TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will digitally release of "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve" in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version". A select group, drawn from the TSO fan club, will be the first to previous the album at special listening sessions in Los Angeles and London, England. The group previously released music in several formats this fall, including a 25th-anniversary edition of "The Christmas Attic" as a deluxe pop-up galaxy blue vinyl 2LP edition and a standard black vinyl 2LP edition; plus, a clear vinyl pressing of "Christmas Eve And Other Stories" on November 3.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours),TSO has performed for more than eight million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock's most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).