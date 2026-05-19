TRAVIS BARKER Documentary 'Louder Than Fear' To Receive World Premiere At 2026 Tribeca Festival

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear", a raw and redemptive portrait of legendary artist, drummer and producer Travis Barker, will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. at Spring Studios, the Tribeca Festival hub. The screening will be followed by a special conversation with Travis Barker. Single tickets on sale at TribecaFilm.com.

The documentary film will debut August 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" description: After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for BLINK-182's drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him, this is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" is produced by Media Weaver Entertainment. The project is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern. Executive producers include Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.

Barker is recognized for his versatility, contributing to projects across hip hop, alternative rock, pop, and country. He has collaborated with hip-hop artists, is a member of the rap rock group TRANSPLANTS, co-founded the rock band +44, and has performed with BOX CAR RACER, ANTEMASQUE and GOLDFINGER. He played drums for Avril Lavigne on the albums "The Best Damn Thing" and "Love Sux", and for Machine Gun Kelly on "Tickets To My Downfall" and "Mainstream Sellout". His solo album "Give The Drummer Some" highlights his creative range beyond any single band or genre.

Barker's life includes a period of recovery following a plane crash that resulted in burns to 65% of his body, an 11-week hospital stay, and nearly 30 surgeries. After extensive treatment, including multiple surgeries and therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, Barker reunited with BLINK-182. He detailed his experiences in the memoir "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums", which explores his personal and professional journey.

In addition to his music career, Barker has pursued entrepreneurship, founding the clothing company Famous Stars And Straps and the record labels LaSalle Records and DTA Records. He has collaborated with companies such as DC Shoes and Zildjian cymbals on signature products. Barker was also featured as the drummer during Post Malone's NIRVANA tribute show and fundraiser for the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Barker's technical mastery, cross-genre collaborations, and personal resilience have established him as a significant figure in modern rock and music production.

Photo credit: Daniel Rojas (courtesy of Sacks & Co.)

Additional biography details courtesy of AAE Speakers