TRIPTYKON Is Working On Long-Awaited New Album

July 16, 2024

After an extended period of inactivity on the recording front, Swiss/German avant-garde extreme metal group TRIPTYKON is convening in 2024 to focus on the completion and recording of material for the band's long-awaited fourth album. The LP is scheduled to be released by longtime music industry partners Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment in 2025. For this purpose, TRIPTYKON (via the group's own label Prowling Death Records) signed a new, vastly enhanced licensing agreement with Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment on June 1, 2024. It is likely that an EP or onstage glimpses of TRIPTYKON's new music will precede the album.

Once the songwriting and arrangement sessions at the band's base in Zurich, Switzerland are concluded to the band's satisfaction, TRIPTYKON will relocate to guitarist V. Santura's own studios in Bavaria, Germany, to conduct recording and mixing sessions. The album will again be produced by V. Santura and former HELLHAMMER/CELTIC FROST and current TRIPTYKON singer, guitarist and main songwriter Thomas Gabriel Fischer (a.k.a. Tom Gabriel Warrior).

In light of the fact that TRIPTYKON was established as the direct successor to CELTIC FROST, there also exists an emblematic undertone to these sessions, as they are taking place exactly 40 years after CELTIC FROST commenced work on that band's debut album, "Morbid Tales".

TRIPTYKON 2024 is Tom Gabriel Warrior (voice/guitar),Vanja Slajh (bass),V. Santura (guitar/vocals),Hannes Grossmann (drums/percussion).

TRIPTYKON is managed by Miles Hackett and represented by Jörg Düsedau for Dragon Productions.

TRIPTYKON's previous album releases are "Eparistera Daimones" (2010),"Melana Chasmata" (2014) and "Requiem - Live At Roadburn 2019" (2020).

