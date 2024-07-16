DIZZY REED Didn't Want To Be 'Put Behind The Curtain' During GUNS N' ROSES Concerts

In a new interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren ‪Paltrowitz ‬, GUNS N' ROSES' Dizzy Reed was asked if it's true that Brett Tuggle, known for his onstage keyboard playing for FLEETWOOD MAC, inspired him in his quest to not be relegated to being the offstage keyboardist for GUNS N' ROSES. He responded: "Um, it was a fight, let me put it that way. I think maybe some of the guys, maybe the crew, the production, I think, there was some talk about that, and I just… I don't know. I think, with Axl's [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES singer] support, Axl behind me, that didn't happen. And hopefully that opened the door for other keyboard players to not be put behind the curtain."

When Paltrowitz noted that Reed's answer implied that the Tuggle rumors weren't true, Dizzy clarified: "I knew that there was other guys that were behind the curtain. And I just didn't want that to happen. So, in a way Tuggle did inspire me, I guess."

Six years ago, Dizzy spoke about the fact that he has always been treated as an important part of the GUNS N' ROSES live show and wasn't hidden off stage or relegated to the shadows on the side stage. He told Australia's Lock In at the time: "I've gotta give Axl credit for all that, man. He wanted me in the band, and I think he saw that I really wanted to be a part of the band. And I'm not saying that the other guys didn't wanna put me behind a curtain on stage; I don't know that for sure, I can't say that for sure. There was a little bit of talk of possibly me being a little bit… my head poking out [from behind the curtain]. But Axl, I think, saw how badly I wanted it and wanted to be a part of the band and wanted to add to it, and I give him all the credit for that, man. And I'm happy to be, if not the first [keyboard player], one of the first guys to actually be on stage, be a part of the band, and hopefully open the door for the other keyboard players that came after me. We add to the music what we can, and I think it's always an important part of it."

Reed is the longest-serving member of GN'R after singer Axl Rose. He joined the band as a touring member in 1990, during the "Use Your Illusion" era, and has played with most of the original members as well as in all the later editions of the group and the current reunion lineup.

The Pulse Of Radio asked Reed how he's managed to stay in the band for so long. "I get asked that a lot and it's really just, I just never really thought about doing anything else, you know, on sort of a permanent basis," he said. "You know, I kind of feel like I'm in GUNS N' ROSES and that's where I was meant to be."

In 2012, Dizzy was inducted into the the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of GUNS N' ROSES.

Last month, Dizzy released a new solo single, "D.I.B.". The track, which is part of a full album that will be made available in late August, features a guest appearance by former DELTA ROSE frontman Spencer Krasch.

Reed's debut solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy", was released in February 2018 by Golden Robot Records. The disc featured guest appearances by musicians from W.A.S.P., QUIET RIOT, PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THIN LIZZY, NO DOUBT, THE REPLACEMENTS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, and more.