TRIPTYKON's TOM GABRIEL FISCHER Finds It 'Difficult To Think Creatively' When 'There's Some Very Serious Issues In The World'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Iblis Manifestations podcast, former HELLHAMMER/CELTIC FROST and current TRIPTYKON singer, guitarist and main songwriter Tom Gabriel Fischer (a.k.a. Tom Gabriel Warrior) spoke about TRIPTYKON's plans to record its long-awaited fourth album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm always writing music. I'm always writing lyrics. I'm always making notes. I have tons of notes about the production of the next album. So it is happening, and we have played new music and we'll continue to create new music this year. And we have every intention to do it this year. And we'll release one or two songs as soon as possible, once we feel we have some songs that we can showcase without giving the entire album away. But it's still a process.

"The way the world is going on every level, I find it very difficult to just think creatively and act like everything's fine, and 'Yeah, let's do some music,'" he explained. "I think there's some very serious issues in the world right now, and it doesn't really help my creativity. Because for me to be creative, I need to have a sense of the future. It's a shitty word — it's actually a word I hate — but I need to have some sense of hope. I usually feel contempt for hope. Hope is like helplessness. You hope for something better, but you don't know. And I'd rather know or not know. But in this case… You write music for something, for something in the future. You want music to stand there and exist. But if there's a world in flames, a world with environmental problems, with humans killing each other, music is so irrelevant. There's serious problems in the world that should be addressed, and here we are, we're small musicians, that sometimes it's a bit difficult for me to just naively write music, 'Oh, hey, wow, that riff rocks,' when the world is self-destructing due to the inability of humans to learn from their own history. It makes it a bit difficult sometimes. So that's why the progress has been very slow. And I also had some issues in my private life in the past few years that interfered. But it is happening, and there are plenty of songs, some of which will be rejected, some of which will still grow. And there's also some ideas that I have for further songs. So it is happening."

Fischer added: "I have my own record company. And I'm not a young artist that has to do a new album every year to prove I can do it. So I've taken the liberty of taking my time. And, of course, what people maybe forget sometimes, the last TRIPTYKON album was 'Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)' that came out in 2020. It's not that long ago. And 'Requiem' is basically half a studio album. It's not just a live album; there's a lot of studio work on it. And then I did the TRIUMPH OF DEATH live album ['Resurrection Of The Flesh'], which was also quite an involved project. And I also did an album the aborted project NIRYTH that was never released. So I've been very active. I've recorded albums, not all of which, unfortunately, came out. So, this is what it is."

The next album from TRIPTYKON is scheduled to be released by longtime music industry partners Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment in 2025. For this purpose, the Swiss/German avant-garde extreme metal group (via its own label Prowling Death Records) signed a vastly enhanced licensing agreement with Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment on June 1, 2024. It is likely that an EP or onstage glimpses of TRIPTYKON's new music will precede the album.

Once the songwriting and arrangement sessions at the band's base in Zurich, Switzerland are concluded to the band's satisfaction, TRIPTYKON will relocate to guitarist V. Santura's own studios in Bavaria, Germany, to conduct recording and mixing sessions. The album will again be produced by V. Santura and Fischer.

TRIPTYKON 2025 is Tom Gabriel Warrior (voice/guitar),Vanja Slajh (bass),V. Santura (guitar/vocals),Hannes Grossmann (drums/percussion).

TRIPTYKON has released two full-length albums, a live LP, an EP, a single and two box sets in its 17 years as a band.

TRIPTYKON's previous album releases are "Eparistera Daimones" (2010),"Melana Chasmata" (2014) and "Requiem - Live At Roadburn 2019" (2020).

In 2023, Tom and the rest of TRIPTYKON played several concerts during which they performed a set of early CELTIC FROST songs celebrating the influential Swiss metal band that he co-founded more than 40 years ago.

Bassist Martin Eric Ain, who played with Fischer in both HELLHAMMER and CELTIC FROST, died in October 2017 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50.

CELTIC FROST reformed in 2001 and released its comeback album "Monotheist" via Century Media/Prowling Death in 2006. The band broke up in 2008, with Fischer going on to form TRIPTYKON.

TRIPTYKON is managed by Miles Hackett and represented by Jörg Düsedau for Dragon Productions.

Iblis Manifestations is hosted by Shayan, a musician and fitness coach, born in Tehran, Iran after the Islamic Revolution. He grew up in a world of totalitarian religious extremism, under the rule of cultural and societal restrictions — defying which could lead to punishments of imprisonment or even death. He is known as the frontman and guitarist of the black/death metal band TRIVAX, which is now based in the United Kingdom.