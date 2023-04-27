TRIUMPH: US Festival 40th-Anniversary Special-Edition Package Announced

May 29, 1983 will forever be an important day in the history of heavy metal. After all, it was on this date that some of the world's then-top metal acts — VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, TRIUMPH, OZZY OSBOURNE, JUDAS PRIEST, MÖTLEY CRÜE and QUIET RIOT — shared the stage on "Heavy Metal Sunday" at the mammoth US Festival. And to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this legendary concert, one of the day's standout performers, TRIUMPH, will be issuing the double LP, "Live At The US Festival". The set will only be available via the official TRIUMPH merch store, officialtriumphmerch.com, and specifics about the set include:

* Double-LP, gatefold sleeve including never-before-seen photos

* Etching of the iconic "Never Surrender" thunderbird logo on the fourth side

* Remastered for vinyl at the legendary Metalworks Studios

* Limited to 750 copies, comes in either black, red, or blue vinyl

* Fans who buy from the official TRIUMPH merch store will receive a US Festival special podcast featuring new interviews with Rik Emmett, Gil Moore, Mike Levine, Mike Primeau, Harry Witz, John Roberts, Wayne Webster and more.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their US Festival performance and the new release on limited-edition vinyl, TRIUMPH is hosting a special viewing of the concert on the official TRIUMPHYouTube channel on Thursday, May 25 (9:00 p.m Eastern and 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Fans will be able to join a group chat while the video is streamed and watch it together. Also, all three bandmembers, Mike, Rik and Gil, will join the chat, say hi to the fans and answer a few questions.

"Playing on the 'Heavy Metal Sunday' was just amazing for us," recalls TRIUMPH bassist Mike Levine. " It was really neat playing without our big production. We killed it. The band was hotter than a pistol. That day will always be locked in my memory — flying in on the chopper and looking at the endless amount of people and going, 'What have we got ourselves into here?!'"

Between 1975 and 1988, TRIUMPH — singer/guitarist Rik Emmett, singer/drummer Gil Moore and Levine — rocked the world, and in the process, gave us countless classic hard rock anthems ("Fight The Good Fight", "Hold On", "Magic Power", "Lay It On The Line", "A World Of Fantasy", etc.) and albums ("Just A Game", "Progressions Of Power", "Allied Forces", "Never Surrender", "Thunder Seven", etc.). But it was the trio's show-stopping performance at the US Festival that remains one of the greatest performances of their career. And now, fans can revisit it from start to finish with the killer "Live At The US Festival" set.

"Live At The US Festival" track listing:

Side 1

01. Allied Forces

02. Lay It On The Line

03. Never Surrender

Side 2:

04. Magic Power

05. A World Of Fantasy

06. Rock And Roll Machine

Side 3:

07. When The Lights Go Down

08. Fight The Good Fight

Side 4:

Etched with TRIUMPH's "Never Surrender" Thunderbird logo