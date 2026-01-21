TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Announces Second Book Of Poetry, 'Leaning Into It'

TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett's new book, "Leaning Into It", will be published by ECW Press on April 7, 2026.

Emmett's debut poetry collection, "Reinvention", was published in 2021. He followed that with his memoir, "Lay It On The Line" (2023),and 2024's "Ten Telecaster Tales". In 2025, he released "Measured Moments", a well-received acoustic guitar duo EP (with Alan Shoesmith); the same year also marked the surprise rebirth of TRIUMPH as a 2026 touring entity.

Emmett's second collection originated during the dark limbo of COVID-19: 2021–22. Five parts go from autofictional narration to observations on the modern world, moving inside out, then outside in. Eventually, "Leaning Into It" looks beyond.

Leaning Into … what? The prevailing chaos of narcissistic, egotistical, patrimonial power-mongering lends these poems renewed vitality, as the author's frustration and disappointment with current undemocratic global politics play out.

How much leaning gets us a tiny bit closer to wisdom? Emmett favors the balatrones, jesters, fools, poets, comedians, and atheists in his social media feeds. "Power" ignores the balanced values of a sense of humor and a good-natured humility — but this poetry takes on the world as it is, ultimately leaning into hope.

"Leaning Into It" can be pre-ordered from ECW Press.

After a dozen platinum LPs from 1975 to 1988 with TRIUMPH, Rik has released 20 more solo projects, ranging across genres. The avowed family man retired from full-scale touring but still writes and records. A Guitar Player magazine columnist for over a dozen years, he also taught with the Humber College music faculty for a couple of decades and now lives in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Book cover courtesy of ECW Press