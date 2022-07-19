TRIVIUM Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour With BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME And WHITECHAPEL

Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM will embark on a fall 2022 North American headlining tour plans. Support on the "Deadmen And Dragons" trek, produced by Live Nation, will come from BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, WHITECHAPEL and KHEMMIS.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "TRIVBBM" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before the presale launch on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

The members of TRIVIUM are very excited about the tour package they've put together for the fans, as they are passionate fans of each of their tourmates.

"BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had," says guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy. "BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self-titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu adds: "We're excited to have WHITECHAPEL be a part of this amazing bill. It's been over 10 years since we toured together on the 'Shogun' tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again."

"KHEMMIS is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto. "I think it's always a testament to a band's sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With KHEMMIS, it's all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of 'Rainbow In The Dark', so do not miss their set!"

TRIVIUM on tour with BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, WHITECHAPEL and KHEMMIS:

Oct. 02 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center

Oct. 03 - Portland, OR - Roseland*

Oct. 04 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue*

Oct. 06 - Calgary, AB - MacHall*

Oct. 08 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings*

Oct. 09 - St. Paul, MN - MYTH*

Oct. 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct. 18 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva*

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

Oct. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Oct. 25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct. 28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Oct. 29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Oct. 30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Nov. 02 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 04 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 05 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 06 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov. 08 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* Not a Live Nation date

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", was released last October via the band's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

TRIVIUM recently supported MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on the 2022 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year".