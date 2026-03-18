EXHORDER Parts Ways With Longtime Drummer SASHA HORN

Drummer Sasha Horn has left EXHORDER in order to "focus on his personal life". Temporarily replacing him on the road will be Corey Pierce of GOD FORBID fame. A permanent replacement for Horn has not yet been announced.

Earlier today, EXHORDER released the following statement via social media: "After more than eight years as the drummer for EXHORDER, Sasha Horn has decided to step away for the time being from the daily rock lifestyle to focus on his personal life.

"This decision does not impact our touring plans in any way, as we have been fortunate enough to secure the help of GOD FORBID legend Corey Pierce. Corey will join us on 'The Tour Of Unsound Minds' this coming month, so we are in good hands!

"We are excited to jam with Corey, and to bring our live show back to the eastern states for the first time in 2026."

EXHORDER added: "As we have finally completed a two-year touring cycle of 'Defectum Omnium', our canvas is clear and we are excited about following up with our fifth album's writing process. The search for a permanent drummer is underway.

"All of our best to Sasha in his journey, and we thank him for the time, contributions, and sacrifices he made alongside us for all of these years. Best of luck and nothing but love from us moving forward."

Sasha commented: "After eight and a half years, two albums, and countless touring cycles, it is time for me to permanently step away from my position at EXHORDER. All things have come to that split in the path. Best wishes to the guys moving forward. As for myself, I am in search of more time with family, continuing education, and a focus on my own personal creative endeavors.

"So much love to all of my fans. You mean the world to me. I shall see you again when I'm back out in it.

"This is not a farewell, this is a time-out."

EXHORDER's fourth full-length album, "Defectum Omnium", came out in March 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Featuring 12 tracks and ominous cover artwork by Travis Smith (KATATONIA, OPETH),"Defectum Omnium" followed EXHORDER's critically revered 2019 release "Mourn The Southern Skies".

"Defectum Omnium" was recorded in part at Fat Track Studio in Cincinnati, Ohio with engineer Rob Nadler. The LP marked EXHORDER's first with former CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist Pat O'Brien, who made his live debut with the latter group at the 2022 Maryland Deathfest.

The Maryland Deathfest gig took place three months after guitarist Marzi Montazeri left EXHORDER, explaining at the time in a statement that he "decided to no longer be a part of it."

Shortly after the Houston-based Montazeri announced his departure from EXHORDER, the remaining members of the band — Thomas, VieBrooks and Horn — said that they and Marzi had been "moving in different directions" and assured fans that they would "continue to thrive"

Thomas is now the sole remaining founding member of EXHORDER, which released its debut album, "Slaughter In The Vatican", way back in 1990. In February 2020, EXHORDER parted ways with its original guitarist Vinnie LaBella, who wrote much of the material on "Mourn The Southern Skies". The remaining members of the group later issued a statement saying that they would fulfill their "touring and recording obligations for 2020 and beyond."

EXHORDER released two albums in the early 1990s through the Roadrunner label — the aforementioned "Slaughter In The Vatican" and 1992's "The Law" — before breaking up, with Kyle going on to form FLOODGATE and also briefly appearing live as the vocalist for TROUBLE, which he later joined on a full-time basis (and is still a member of).

EXHORDER is cited by many as the originator of the riff-heavy power-groove approach popularized by PANTERA.

Photo credit: Erik Hernandez / EHP Photography (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records and Earsplit PR)