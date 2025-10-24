TRIVIUM Recruits Ex-WHITECHAPEL Drummer ALEX RÜDINGER For Fall 2025 Tour

Florida metallers TRIVIUM have recruited drummer Alex Rüdinger (formerly of WHITECHAPEL) to sit behind the kit for their fall 2025 North American tour.

Earlier today (Friday, October 24),TRIVIUM released the following statement via social media: "Hi everyone: As we prepare to hit the road next week for our North American tour we wanted to explain where we are with our drummer.

"We want to sincerely thank Greyson Nekrutman for stepping in and crushing it with us at Aftershock festival. It was an honor to share the stage with such a powerhouse talent, and we're grateful to both Greyson and SEPULTURA for making it possible.

"As we look ahead to our North American tour with JINJER and HERIOT and into a new album cycle, the realities of scheduling made it clear that Greyson wouldn't be able to continue with us for the tour. There's nothing but respect between us — Greyson is a humble, confident, and passionate musician, and we'll always be fans.

"That said, we're excited to share that we've reconnected with a drummer we've known for over a decade — Alex Rüdinger (formerly of WHITECHAPEL). Fun fact: we asked Alex to join TRIVIUM nine years ago, but the timing didn't align.

"Alex Rüdinger will join us on tour starting next week and will be part of our writing sessions for the next TRIVIUM record. We're thrilled to finally share the stage with him and explore what's ahead.

"See you on the road."

Rüdinger added in a separate post: "Beyond thrilled to be doing this.

"I've been so focused on learning material that I've barely had time to even process it. Been GRINDIN', transcribed 14+ songs, learning & drilling them on the kit (trying to remember to rest, a challenge for me. Lol!) — just truly so stoked to do this.

"I have more I want to say but, for the moment, I'mma get back to practicing...! Getting the material all sick is my top priority!

"Will make a better post soon. But yeah — just, so stoked y'all."

In a recent interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, TRIVIUM's Corey Beaulieu spoke to about the band's recent split with its longtime drummer Alex Bent. The guitarist said: "It just kind of happened, and it was kind of a surprise. I don't think anyone was really expecting it. But it is what it is. When it all kind of went down, we all wished each other the best. There's no hard feelings. It was just kind of one of those things where it's, like, life changes paths. And it's all positive. We made three amazing records together. The [upcoming 'Struck Dead'] EP is amazing, which it will be his last thing. He started working on the [next TRIVIUM full-length] record with us, so hopefully when that's finished and done, he'll feel a part of that."

Corey continued: "When [Alex] came into the band, we had a great chemistry, a great writing team. I think all the music we did together is — hopefully the fans just are really excited about what was created in that time. And Alex, he's a great drummer, a great person and stuff, and I'm sure he's got plans for whatever his next chapter is."

Referencing the fact that Nekrutman performed with TRIVIUM at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, just a few days after Alex's exit, Corey said: "I guess the timing [of Alex's departure] kind of put us in a pickle, but with all that going down, it was, like, we just had to kind of like, block everything out and like focus on how to get… We didn't have much time to get ready for this show [at the Aftershock festival] and we have a tour coming up. But there's a lot of amazing musicians out there, and luckily we were able to find someone that could give us a helping hand to be able to play Aftershock and not cancel."

TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto told Thunder Underground about the band's split with Bent: "I don't feel like I want fans to be, like, Hey, okay, we're over it. We expect you to be over it,' kind of thing. I'm like, no. I'm, like, we made a lot of great music and there's a lot of history between us. He was almost in the band as long as Travis [Smith, former TRIVIUM drummer] was and almost made as many albums, I believe. So that's a pretty big chunk of our history right there. And I think 'The Sin And The Sentence', of the stuff we all did together, is maybe one of my favorite records we've done. And I think the [upcoming] EP ['Struck Dead'], too — if that's the end of the chapter, I'm, like, that's a great ending right there, 'cause I think it's a very, very cool EP. And I can say without a doubt, I feel that the albums and EP has been an incredible run. I don't feel we had a real weak point. I can't say that's something I feel like for our whole career. So I'm, like, I feel very proud of that. It was a lot of effort and work and everyone's part."

At Aftershock, Paolo told Baby Huey and Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about Bent: "We've had a great nine years together. I feel like it's kind of a weird thing because, obviously, being in a band together, but I feel like because we've all had families and stuff, there's a tighter connection there that even just what people see. So I think it's one of those things, we all were kind of sad, but at the same time, we said, 'Alex, we want you to kind of make the statement. You kind of lead how you'd like to handle all this stuff.' And I didn't wanna put words in his mouth or say whatever. He made the statement. I feel like we ended on great terms. And that's really kind of it. I mean, there's no juicier CRADLE OF FILTH [-style] drama [with former hired musicians sharing their grievances online]. And, again, it's one of those things where we wanted him to make a statement."

Paolo continued: "In the past we've always been very, like — we don't really like to get into any behind-the-scenes stuff with that. And, of course, we've had changes before, but we felt like in this instance, rather than just saying 'we're parting' or whatever, we [told Alex], like, 'Well, you've been around for so long, our fans would wanna hear from you.' And so that made it more important to us to be, like, 'Okay, you are gonna say whatever you'd like to say.' We didn't [tell Alex], 'You can't say this or that.' And then just give it 24 hours. And then as we hit the stage [at the Aftershock festival] today, be, like, 'Okay, this is the guy playing with us for today, for the tour,' and then that's kind of it."

When Alex announced his departure from TRIVIUM on October 3, he said in a statement: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past nine years with TRIVIUM — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me. I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know TRIVIUM will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support.

"While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

In December 2016, TRIVIUM parted ways with Paul Wandtke and welcomed Bent, a former member of BATTLECROSS and DECREPIT BIRTH who had previously played with TESTAMENT as a fill-in for that band's longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.

"Struck Dead" will arrive on October 31 via longtime label Roadrunner. The effort was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.