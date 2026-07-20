TRIVIUM's COREY BEAULIEU On Upcoming Studio Album: 'This Is A Whole New Chapter For The Band'

In a new interview with Czech Republic's Metalshop TV, TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto and guitarist Corey Beaulieu spoke about the band's upcoming album, which is tentatively due in late 2026 or early 2027. The LP will be TRIVIUM's first to feature new drummer Alex Rüdinger (formerly of WHITECHAPEL),who replaced Alex Bent last October. Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):: " We've been working on it for a while. It's just kind of at that point where it's kind of in that in-between stage where there's not any official release dates or anything, 'cause there's a lot of other work that we have to get done before we can really be able to set that in stone. So [the release date] could be anything from later this year or next year. It's kind of up in the air. It's kind of record label stuff and just being able to get everything done in time. And [we] need enough time to get all the physical products made for vinyl and all that kind of stuff. So there's still a lot of stuff kind of out of our hands, in a way, with a lot of the record label stuff. But it's been something we've been working on off tour for a long time, so it's gonna be sooner than... It's been five years, so there's not too much more to wait, but it's gonna be worth the wait for just a little bit more time."

Regarding the musical direction of the new TRIVIUM material, Paolo said: "I guess I don't wanna give away too much, but I will say we really put a lot of time into it. Obviously having Rudi join the band was kind of a big 'X factor' of where it would go. But we kind of knew what we were trying to do. But we did write quite a bit of music after he joined, so where it was going and then where it went when Rudi joined was definitely... I mean, even for us, we were pretty surprised at the chemistry between us writing."

He continued: "I'll just say, I guess, people are gonna be, I think, very surprised. It's what we've been doing, but I think we've elevated it in a lot of ways, and we just really tried to focus on making the best songs possible. And I guess that sounds very cliché and generic, but I don't wanna give away too much of it yet 'cause I feel like we got something really cool coming. And it was special making it in our own studio. We were, like, 'There's a lot of pressure building this place. We gotta gotta make it worth it.'"

On the topic of the five-year gap between 2021's "In The Court Of The Dragon" and TRIVIUM's upcoming LP, Corey said: "We did two records in, like, a year, prior to that. So we did crank out a lot of music, and obviously COVID and pandemic stuff definitely put a lot of wrench into everyone's kind of normal schedules, 'cause we were on the tour-album cycle almost like… Basically it was like clockwork. We have a new record out almost every two years for a long time — two, three years. And so the COVID pandemic thing definitely kind of changed some things for a little bit. Now everything's kind of more back on track, and [it's] kind of nice to have a little bit of a break between records. We kind of had the time to sit back and [think], like, 'What do we wanna do with this record? What are we trying to achieve with this record?' And we kind of had our game plan, and as far as we're concerned, we feel like we've, we've done what we set out to do.

Corey continued: "It's kind of hard to describe it in a way, but when we've played it for people, the people have been pretty surprised. Like, 'This is really cool. It's different.' It still sounds like TRIVIUM, but it's kind of, in a way, a little bit of a reinvention kind of way. So it's definitely a fun thing to surprise people with something. Especially after five years, it's not just, like, 'Oh, I knew what I was gonna get. I knew what to expect.' It's not just the last record part two. This is a whole new kind of chapter for the band. And it's gonna be nice. I think with having that long wait, there'll be more excitement behind it than always just getting new music kind of every year, every two years and just slow drip-feed of music. People have been waiting for something, and we have a lot of stuff planned to make the whole release of the record something really cool and do some fun stuff with it. So, we're excited, and I think the fans will be excited when they get to hear some fresh tunes, hopefully soon."

TRIVIUM's final recording with Bent, the "Struck Dead" three-song EP, came out last October via the band's longtime label Roadrunner Records.

"Struck Dead" was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.

Last November, Bent was asked by Ollie Winiberg of Drummer's Review if his exit from TRIVIUM was "amicable". Alex said: "You know what?! It's one of those things where it's, like, 'You guys are gonna go your way. I'm gonna go my way.' And we're just keeping it all positive, man. I wish them the best, and it seems like they wish me the best. And you move on to different chapters in life, and that's really it."

SEPULTURA drummer Greyson Nekrutman played drums for TRIVIUM for the group's appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California in October 2025.