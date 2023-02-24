TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Teams Up With British guitar sensation SOPHIE LLOYD On New Song

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has dropped new single "Fall Of Man Ft. Matthew K Heafy". The second single from her forthcoming debut album, the guitar extraordinaire teams up with TRIVIUM frontman Matthew K. Heafy for an epic metal journey.

"Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true!" says Sophie. "TRIVIUM have been one of my favorite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own TRIVIUM t-shirts and wear them every day."

"Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter." declares Matt. "I recall first seeing Sophie's guitar playing online and being truly blown away — so having been a fan of Sophie's for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that TRIVIUM had been a longtime favorite band of Sophie's, I was humbled and appreciative."

Matt actually started work on his parts of the song live on Twitch, giving viewers, including Sophie, an insight into his writing process.

"My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don't traditionally use," says Sophie on writing the song. "Also Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I'm so excited for people to hear it!"

Titled "Imposter Syndrome", Lloyd's full-length debut album is expected later this year on her own Autumn Records label, and will see Sophie collaborating with some impressive names from the world of rock, with a stunning production from famed studio wizard Romesh Dodangoda (BRING ME THE HORIZON, NOVA TWINS, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, MOTÖRHEAD).

"I can finally say that I have new music coming!" says Sophie. "All my music before was instrumental, so this is a very special release for me as it includes vocals, and some of the people we've worked with are people I used to have as posters on my wall as a kid, so it feels very full circle. It's something that I have been working on before the first lockdown, and to be here talking about it feels amazing!"

Lloyd is one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web, a trailblazer who is redefining the concept of a "bedroom" guitarist. A talented composer and accomplished musician, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance, honing and refining a talent she has nurtured since childhood.

Since then, she has amassed the kind of following that even the guitar gods she grew up idolizing would be envious of, with a reach surpassing three million followers across her social channels, built through a steady stream of sharing her talent via guitar "shredleys", covers and her own original material.

Most recently, Sophie could be seen shredding on stage as guitarist for multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly on his recent "Mainstream Sellout" world tour, which included sold out shows at legendary venues such Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

At 27 years old, Sophie Lloyd is just getting started, with work on her debut solo album in progress and a few others items to tick off her bucket list.

Photo credit: Black Card Films