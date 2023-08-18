  • facebook
TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY: 'There Are Currently No Plans For A New Record'

August 18, 2023

In a new interview with EMP conducted at this weekend's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy was asked about the band's plans for new music. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):  "Normally we are always, we're so open with everything — we show everything we do, we talk about everything — but the one thing we are always secretive about is the records. But this time I can say that we're just going on a proper break this time. Because we've done 10 albums of 'album-tour, album-tour.' This time, when this tour cycle ends, we're gonna take a true break, and instead of working on music, we're actually gonna work on building our hangar studio, so that way when it comes time to make records, we can do that again. But there are currently no plans for a new record. And I'm not being deceitful there. There's no plans right now."

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", came out in October 2021 via the band's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

In the spring of 2022, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu was asked in an interview with Wisconsin's WZOR (Razor 94.7/104.7) radio station if he and his bandmates had begun working on material for the follow-up to "In The Court Of The Dragon". He responded: "No. There's always material. During our downtime, I wrote some stuff, just 'cause I needed something to do and I had a couple of riffs, and I was, like, 'Screw it. I'll just kind of start working on it.' And then there's fragments of songs or demos of songs that maybe someone… I know I have a couple of things I wrote and demoed for the last record, but when you have three people in the band writing song ideas and riffs and stuff, by the time you finish the record there's a bunch of stuff everyone's got that we never got around to. So there's always a stockpile to pick from if we need a starting point for a song. We're never short on those."

According to Beaulieu, TRIVIUM "usually" released albums at two-year intervals in the past. "We'd put out a record and then tour and then two years later [put out another one]," he said. "That's basically how our whole cycle has been for our career. At one point, I think there was three years between records, but usually it's two 'cause you do your touring and then the way it is, you just kind of keep it going. That's why we have I think six albums that have come out in October, so we're pretty consistent with the timeline of what we're doing. We just felt that since 'What The Dead Men Say' came out basically right when everything shut down and we weren't gonna tour, the whole thinking was, 'Who knows when we're gonna be able to tour?' 'Cause no one knew at that point if it was gonna be six months, a year, a year and a half, two years — it was unpredictable when bands were gonna be able to tour and do all that stuff. Do we wanna go out on tour a year or two down the line with a record that's been out for a year or two? Or when we kick off touring, get people excited with new material. So we chose that route and surprised people with another album. We had all this free time, so why just sit around and not do anything, just trying to wait it out? It's, like, we can always write — no one's stopping us from doing that — so we jumped into that."

