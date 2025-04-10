TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY To Release Original Soundtrack For Comic Series 'True Believers'

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, mastermind and frontman of the metal band TRIVIUM (which is currently on a North American tour with BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE),unleashed an original 30-minute soundtrack for the crowd-funded slasher comic series "True Believers", co-written by New York Times bestselling Bram Stoker Award winner Stephen Graham Jones ("The Only Good Indians", "My Heart Is A Chainsaw") and Denver Post bestselling writer Joshua Viola ("Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver", "It Came From The Multiplex"),with interior artwork by Ben Matsuya.

The blood-soaked series features official cameos from horror and pop culture icons like Jamie Lee Curtis, R.L. Stine, Devon Sawa, GWAR, Matthew Kiichi Heafy and more. "True Believers" goes beyond the page, offering fans unique merch like latex masks, prop weapons, and soundtrack editions on vinyl, CD, and cassette, creating an immersive horror experience like no other. The score is available for pre-order from FiXT in partnership with Bit Bot Media, the new multi-media company from Klayton and Josh Viola. The full soundtrack will be released on April 24, 2025.

This beast of a score slams together Heafy's skull-crushing guitar riffs and pummeling intensity with spine-chilling, synth-drenched vibes that scream John Carpenter's horror legacy, where "Halloween" meets a mosh pit. This isn't just a soundtrack, it's a sonic bloodbath that proves Heafy's a genre-smashing titan, fusing metal's raw fury with the twisted pulse of graphic storytelling. The soundtrack's centerpiece, "Too Far Gone", highlights Heafy's intense vocals and guitar prowess, paying homage to classic horror cinema

"Dance Of The Dead" is available now on all platforms from FiXT.

Watch the "Dance Of The Dead" visualizer below.

When away from tour life, Heafy has kept busy by working on other projects. , including his Japanese-inspired black metal side project IBARAKI and scoring soundtracks for video games.

Bit Bot is a dynamic entertainment company dedicated to producing and distributing high-quality media, from films and video games to graphic novels and beyond. It was founded by acclaimed musician Klayton (CELLDWELLER, SCANDROID),bestselling author Joshua Viola and music industry veteran James Rhodes.

FiXT is an independent, artist-owned record label serving a roster of diverse and forward-thinking artists from across the globe, founded in 2006 by Klayton (CELLDWELLER) and James Rhodes. FiXT's catalog of music has garnered over four billion online streams, reaching millions of listeners from over 175 countries each month.