TRIXTER's MARK 'GUS' SCOTT Confirms He Tried To Trademark Band Name Behind Other Members' Backs: I Did It to 'Illustrate A Point'

In a new interview with Anthony Bryant of The Hair Metal Guru, TRIXTER drummer Mark "Gus" Scott was asked if it's true that he tried to trademark the TRIXTER name behind the other members' backs after TRIXTER's founding guitarist Steve Brown let it lapse a few years ago. Mark responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, to be very honest with you, and normally I've deflected the question in the past, but I don't give a fuck anymore. Yeah, I did. And the biggest reason why is because that other camp was very dictatorial. And they didn't realize that their throne was made of cardboard. So I basically pulled it out from underneath them."

Scott continued: "I didn't talk to anybody, really, about this publicly. It's funny — after I left the band in 2017, everybody was silent for, like, three years. I came out with [a 30th-anniversary version of TRIXTER's] 'Give It To Me Good' as a cover single [in 2020], and then they started squawking out there. [Laughs] It's, like, Hey, what sparked their little asses? 'Cause I certainly didn't start talking about this stuff. I didn't really talk about TRIXTER. I just went off and did my own thing. But when they started squawking, they tried to bash me or something like that, just fucking little asinine things. But fact of the matter is they didn't have their shit together. And I showed them. And I don't even wanna talk about this, but I will address it at this point; I feel I have to. It's just so stupid. But it's not like we went to a bitter court battle about it or anything like that. They got caught in the ass, and they didn't like it. It ruffled their feathers. I went off and did my own thing anyway, and we didn't start a new TRIXTER or anything like that. But it goes to show that there's a way of acting professionally. And to be honest with you, if it were six months earlier without them acting in such a manner, I would've said, 'Hey, dude,' I would tap him on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, you ain't got this base covered. Maybe you should cover that base.' Being that it was six months later, I just took that fucking base for myself — at least to illustrate a point. But honestly, Steve started the band. That was never in question. He was the primary songwriter. And I did it more as a slam in the sense that he deserved a fucking slam. So that was it. But it's a shame that it even came to that. It really is."

Asked what the eventual outcome of that dispute was, Mark said: "I quit the band again. [Laughs] Because it got to a point, again, where it was just stupid. And some of the ideologies in the band were less than beneficial to the flag. Pretty much the same problems that we had last time, same thing going this time. I mean, it didn't benefit TRIXTER. Not just me, not just this guy, but everybody as a whole, the band as a unit. And that's always how I thought about this 'flag first'. When I say 'flag first', it's about the country, not just Minnesota, that kind of thing."

Mark also addressed Brown's 2023 comment that TRIXTER would never reunite with Scott and that Mark was "an adequate drummer at best". Asked if it "surprised" him to see Brown make those comments, Scott said: "Surprised me? No, nothing surprised me. But I kind of didn't care. And I gotta tell you something, though — it got a lot of clicks. [Laughs]

"But you know what, dude?! I always say, go to YouTube," he continued. "Go see the [TRIXTER] shows [that have been posted online]. Bootleg concerts are the best; you really get to see all of it. But the millions of people that saw me play, they know. I don't give a shit. And who knows what'll happen in the future? I don't know."

For the past few years, Brown and bassist P.J. Farley have been performing acoustic TRIXTER shows, backed by Ben Hans on percussion, without Scott and TRIXTER singer Pete Loran.

Both Brown and Farley have been critical of Scott in recent interviews, with Steve saying that the drummer is on "the shit list beyond belief" with the rest of the group, while P.J. compared being in a band with Mark to owning a disobedient dog. "Sometimes you let the dog off a leash and he just goes running to the middle of the street — no good," he said.

Since reuniting in 2008, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.

Last November, Scott told The Bay Ragni Show that he wasn't bothered by the fact that Brown and Farley had been touring under the TRIXTER name. "God bless 'em," he said. "They're carrying the flag, It bothers me they didn't wanna do more when we were all together. But otherwise, no. They're doing their thing. If they're happy… The only thing that does — I don't want to use the word 'bother' me, but I just don't know why they didn't have that attitude when we were all together instead of doing… They were in favor of doing less as opposed to doing more… And let me tell you something — even if we weren't getting fucking paid, I'd do it anyway. From day one, it wasn't about the paycheck… I wanted to rock. I wanted to beat the shit out of my drums and have a great goddamn time. And the bigger audiences we did, it was freaking, it was great. And when we put it back together in 2008, our first show back was Rocklahoma, 35,000 people. Woohoo! Second show back, 35,000 people opening for POISON and the band BOSTON. Woohoo! You don't wanna do that more? So I mean, now we did some club shows and theater stuff and smaller stuff and whatever, but, man, boy, did we have a fucking blast. And it was like we didn't miss a beat. When we put it back together? Oh my God."

When Ragni suggested that Mark pick up the phone and get in touch with Steve and P.J. and admit that he "did something wrong" and attempt to repair the friendship, the drummer said: "I am not averse to that idea or taking action to create that scenario. I don't know how receptive they're gonna be. But I would be willing to do that. And honestly, I think it's overdue."