TRIXTER's PETE LORAN Doesn't Understand Why SEBASTIAN BACH Is 'Obsessed' With Getting Back In SKID ROW: 'Let It Go, Man'

TRIXTER's Pete Loran says that he is tired of hearing about Sebastian Bach pining for a reunion with his former band SKID ROW.

Loran, who hasn't played a full concert with TRIXTER since 2017, addressed a possible renewed collaboration between Bach and SKID ROW in a new seven-minute video posted to his YouTube channel.

Pete said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "What is up, everybody? Pete Loran here. Figured I'd jump on here with some current events. Your old pal Sebastian Bach back ranting — or not ranting this time, not airing out his dirty laundry and his family leaving him and all that stuff. This time he says that he has never listened to his replacement singers in his band, SKID ROW. He's never listened to any of those records. Never, never listened to 'em. Not once. Do you believe him? [Laughs] I don't believe him. Come on, man. If it was me, I'd listen to 'em. I'd find everything I could to make fun of it, or whatever. Just like he can make fun of what's going on here. I have no idea. Anyway, that's another story.

"So he can't seem to let the SKID ROW thing go, and for the life of me, I don't understand why," Pete continued. "I don't know why he's so obsessed with getting back in that band. He does real well on his own, and he gets the lion's share of the money. If he had gotten back in SKID ROW, he'd, at best, be cut equally, probably get less. But the reality is those guys don't want him back. They don't want him back just as much as they didn't want him back 30 years ago. Today, they're just as adamant about it, and they're tired of talking about it. [Laughs] I'm tired of hearing about it, man. I mean, dude, let it go. You're doing just fine.

"Here's a funny story, and I've never told this story," Loran added. "Back in 1989, my old band [TRIXTER] … was recording our first record in L.A. Beginning in 1989, SKID ROW's first record came out. They immediately went out on tour with BON JOVI. Later that year, late summer, MTV had a video award show and he was there. He actually talks about that show because he was there with Christina Applegate. You remember Christina Applegate from 'Married With Children'. She's been in several movies. [She's a] great actress. But he did a podcast where he was talking about a TV show that she did where they were asking her, 'You were dating Brad Pitt in 1989 and you broke up with him for some mystery rock star. Who is that guy?' And she was totally mortified. She did not wanna talk about it. She was so pissed. And he brings it up on this podcast going, 'It was me. It was me.' [Laughs] He's right — it was him. I saw them together. He's totally right about that. But the point I'm getting to is we were at that award show too. Just by chance we got invited. So I heard he was there. I wanted to go talk to him. I hadn't seen him in a while, because back in the day, a couple of years, a few years prior, our bands were doing shows together. We were doing clubs, and neither one of the bands were signed and we were doing clubs together. As a matter of fact, we did shows with [SKID ROW's] old singer before he got replaced by Sebastian. And so backstage, we'd all hang out and talk, and Sebastian was a cool guy. He was totally chill. He was down to earth, seemed normal to me. They put their record out, got immediate success, big success. And so I said, 'Hey, let me go go talk to my old buddy Sebastian.' And I walked up to him and [he] was a completely different guy — huge rock-star attitude, loud, over the top. And I was just, like. 'All right. All right.' And the following night we actually saw him at a club with Christina Applegate, so they were definitely a thing. And we said hello, whatever, for a couple minutes, and that was it. And that was really the last time I've ever been face to face with him.

"But to get back to what I'm talking about, a couple days later on the street, we saw one of the guys from SKID ROW and they were telling us how [Sebastian] was a complete nightmare and he was just totally just disrupting everything that these guys were doing on the road. I mean, he was just out of control. And this is within the first year of that album getting released. They were done with him then.

"It's funny to me how he acts like he has no idea why they don't want him in the band," Pete went on to say. "And I don't know why he keeps poking that bear. I don't get it. I mean, they're tired of talking about it. They're exhausted from talking about it. I'm tired of hearing about it. I'm sure a lot of people are tired of hearing about it.

"There are people who say, 'Oh, get him back in the band.' Why? They don't want him. He's doing great on his own. He's making a bunch of money, he's doing shows. He's not slowing down. He still sounds pretty good. I mean, he sang some pretty difficult stuff on those first couple of records. It's not easy. And honestly, he's a big part of their success. He is. There's no two ways about it, that he is a very huge part of their success. Number one part of their success is great fucking songs, though — [written by SKID ROW guitarist] Snake [Dave Sabo] and [SKID ROW bassist] Rachel [Bolan].

The 58-year-old Loran, who frequently "likes" and reposts messages on X that amplify Republican talking points and that are derogatory to Democrats, concluded: "So, Sebastian, like I said, you sound good still, man. You're doing fine. It's not easy to sing those notes anymore these days. I get it. I'm with you, man. We're probably pretty close to the same age. Probably got a lot in common. You hate America. I don't. But other than that, we probably share a lot of similar things. But just let it go. Nobody wants to talk about it anymore. Let it go, man. You're doing great."

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Erik Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

Six years ago, Bach was asked by Rolling Stone what it would take for SKID ROW to be reunited. He responded: "It would take those guys to realize that I have a lifetime manager. His name is Rick Sales. I've been with him since 2006. They don't want to deal with a guy like that. They want to give some singer who doesn't have a manager $700 to $800 bucks a week. I've got a team that's worked with me and don't allow me to get fucked around. I didn't have that team when I was 19 years old."

In response to Bach's statements about the earnings of SKID ROW's singer, Sabo told Rolling Stone in an e-mail: "I guess fact-checking isn't in his skill set… The five of us go on that stage as a band and we all get paid equally. We're in this together. There's no egos."

Sebastian went on to say that SKID ROW was "close to reuniting, but then it didn't happen. The fact that it didn't happen obviously makes me somewhat bitter, because life is only getting shorter, as the song says," he added.

"I wouldn't say 'came close,'" Bolan told Rolling Stone in an e-mail response to Bach's account of the reunion talks. "We entertained the idea. Snake and I went as far as talking with agents and promoters about money. But we quickly learned after a few text conversations, why we fired him in the first place. Nothing is worth your happiness and peace of mind."