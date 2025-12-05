TRIXTER's STEVE BROWN Launches BON JOVI Tribute Band ALWAYS JOVI

Introducing ALWAYS JOVI — the ultimate BON JOVI tribute experience that brings the anthems, energy, and excitement of one of rock's most iconic bands to the stage with unmatched authenticity and passion.

ALWAYS JOVI is a tribute like no other, featuring million-selling New Jersey rock legend Steve Brown — known for his work with TRIXTER, DEF LEPPARD and Ace Frehley. With his powerhouse vocal delivery, electrifying stage presence and deep-rooted connection to the Jersey rock scene, Brown leads this all-star lineup in delivering the timeless hits that defined a generation.

From arena-shaking anthems like "Livin' On A Prayer" and "You Give Love A Bad Name" to heartfelt ballads like "Always" and "Bed Of Roses", ALWAYS JOVI captures the heart and soul of BON JOVI's music in every performance.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, ALWAYS JOVI invites you to relive the glory days and sing along to the soundtrack of your life.

ALWAYS JOVI is:

Steve Brown - Vocals, Guitar

Joey Cassata - Drums

Devon Marie - Vocals, Percussion

Kevin Humphris - Bass, Vocals

Fred Gorhau - Guitar, Vocals

Chris McCoy - Keyboards & Vocals

Brown comments: "It's been a long time in the making building this musical extravaganza… but now it's finally ready for the world to see and hear. A tribute band like no other to one of my biggest influences and inspirations… friends of mine too, but most importantly it's a tribute to one of the greatest rock groups ever. Friends, I give you ALWAYS JOVI, and we are celebrating the music of BON JOVI… It's time, so c'mon, CHECK THIS OUT!!!"

SiriusXM radio personality Eddie Trunk commented: "As someone who grew up in New Jersey and saw BON JOVI on their earliest days, I can tell you that ALWAYS JOVI captures the true spirit and energy of the band they are paying tribute to. Steve Brown nails it vocally, as does the rest of the band. With the original [BON JOVI] band not being active currently, ALWAYS JOVI is the next best thing!"

Brown was born and raised in New Jersey destined to live a life submersed in music. The mostly self-taught artist picked up his first guitar at nine years old and never looked back. Steve began his lifelong love affair with live performing at the ripe old age of 12, when he became a regular on the voltaic New Jersey rock scene of the 1980s. At 12 years old, he began writing music, lyrics and founded his first band, TRIXTER. It wasn't long before Steve led the mighty TRIXTER to a record deal with MCA, sold out arena tours and lived every aspect of the rock and roll dream.

In his 40-plus-year career, Steve has sold millions of records worldwide (RIAA certified gold album),written three Billboard Top 100 singles, starred in three No. 1 MTV videos, and shared the stage with the likes of KISS, JOURNEY, Alice Cooper, SCORPIONS, POISON, CHEAP TRICK, STYX, BOSTON, NIGHT RANGER, Rick Springfield and TESLA. As not only a master guitarist, but as an accomplished songwriter, singer, engineer, producer, and performer. Steve has become one of the music industry's most sought-after and entrusted talents. From personal endorsements by Eddie Van Halen to churning out original music for some of television’s most popular hits, to regularly hitting the stage with an ever-growing list of rock and roll greats, Steve Brown is in constant demand.

In 2013, Steve was invited to be the temporary replacement guitarist for Vivian Campbell of the legendary DEF LEPPARD, which led to him joining the band at the historic Wembley Stadium along with other arena and stadium shows throughout North America. In May of 2018 he pulled off a job never done before when he was called in with 24 hours' notice to fill in Phil Collen for three shows, thus giving him the distinct honor of covering duties for both DEF LEPPARD guitarists.

ALWAYS JOVI photo courtesy of Steve Brown / bio courtesy of Headrush