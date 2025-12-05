LIONS AT THE GATE Feat. Former ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD Members: New Single 'Burn The Candle' Released

LIONS AT THE GATE, the band featuring former ILL NIÑO members Cristian Machado (vocals),Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar),alongside drummer Josh Cuadra, has released a new single, "Burn The Candle". A visually striking accompanying music video, directed by Vicente Cordero, can be seen below.

"Burn The Candle" marks LIONS AT THE GATE first release through the band's new record label home, Reigning Phoenix Music. The track delivers a sharpened edge, renewed urgency, and a bold declaration of what fans can expect from LIONS AT THE GATE's next era, set to unfold in 2026.

With its searing riffs, thunderous rhythm section, and impassioned vocal performance, "Burn The Candle" stands as a rallying cry for unity amid division, a theme at the heart of the band's creative vision.

Machado comments: "'Burn The Candle' is a song about the divide being driven into our societies. Hatred is being normalized right in front of our eyes. No one is immune to it. We are being fed constant direction to build fortresses around our hearts because it's a war out there, and so lead your ego into battle. This song yells out to people, divided we are like sheep waiting to be led to a slaughter. So proudly we wave the triple-edged sword driven into the side of humanity: greed, pride, lust. I know eventually we open our eyes, but for how much longer will we burn the candle at both ends."

Commenting on LIONS AT THE GATE's signing to Reigning Phoenix Music, label co-founder Gerardo Martinez states: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome LIONS AT THE GATE to the roster. With their deep-rooted legacy, fearless sound and bold vision, they embody exactly the kind of creative force we're proud to support. Their debut album showed what happens when raw emotion meets uncompromising craftsmanship and we could not be more excited to help amplify what's coming next."

Adding fuel to the momentum, LIONS AT THE GATE is currently on tour with the legendary DEATH ANGEL, bringing their ferocious live energy to stages across the country and giving fans an early taste of their revitalized sound.

Nestled in the creative heart of Los Angeles, LIONS AT THE GATE features an ensemble of seasoned musicians, including vocalist Cristian Machado, formerly of ILL NIÑO, alongside guitarists Diego Verduzco and Ahrue Luster, whose past stints with ILL NIÑO and MACHINE HEAD have seasoned their artistry. They are joined by drummer Josh Cuadra. Together, they burst on to the music scene with their electrifying debut single "Not Even Human", which rocketed to No. 3 on the Apple Metal charts, followed by "Bed Of Nails", celebrated for its widespread acclaim on Billboard. Their debut album, "The Excuses We Cannot Make", launched in August 2023, marking a bold new chapter and debuting on Billboard's Top 100, Top New Artists and Heatseekers charts.

LIONS AT THE GATE had previously shared stages with LACUNA COIL and Nita Strauss.