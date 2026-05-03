TRIXTER's Upcoming Contribution To '1970s Soft Rock Tribute' Album Will 'Blow You Away'

In an interview with The Metal Summit conducted at the 2026 edition of the M3 Rock Festival on May 2 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, TRIXTER guitarist/vocalist Steve Brown once again confirmed that a new studio album from the band is in the works. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have 16 songs kind of 75% done for a new TRIXTER record right now. [The album is] not gonna be 16 songs, but [it's] killer. I'm so fucking excited for what's to come. We have a new song" — apparently an AIR SUPPLY cover —"coming out on a '70s soft rock tribute record for Cleopatra Records. It's gonna blow you away. It's gonna fucking blow you away… The new TRIXTER stuff, I'm so excited for it. And sadly, the reality, 'cause I know all you people out there, a lot of you are going, 'Well, when is it gonna come out?' It's gonna come out when it comes out."

Brown also offered an update on a documentary-style film which has reportedly been in the works for at least a few years and will cover Steve and bassist/vocalist P.J. Farley's "journey together". He said: "It's not a TRIXTER documentary. It's a documentary about P.J. and I, our journey together over the last 38, 40 years of being kids, playing together, building this band, becoming successful, and then having to reinvent ourselves, starting a cover band to make money. We've had this great cover band in New Jersey, in the tri-state area, SUGARBELLY, for 15 years. That was our main source of income. And then all the different things, whether it's P.J. playing with Lita Ford, FOZZY, me with DEF LEPPARD, with Dennis DeYoung, with RUBIX KUBE, and we always come back to where we started, which is TRIXTER. So it's more of a life story and just incredible stuff. So we're really excited. And the new record, the new TRIXTER record, we want that to be like a companion piece. So hopefully this time next year. Fingers crossed."

Brown and Farley are the only members of the classic TRIXTER lineup who are still actively touring with the band — which now features Ben Hans on percussion.

"Luckily, we all sing," Steve told Australia's The Rockpit. "And I'm pretty much the lead singer. P.J. is singing a couple of songs. It's one of those things to where, look, it's not the perfect situation. I wish the original band was still together, but as we get older, man, people have different ideas how they wanna live their life. And if someone doesn't wanna get on a plane and play rock and roll, hey, I can't make 'em do it. So when P.J. and I made a decision — we looked at each other and said, 'Hey, man, I wanna keep TRIXTER going,' and this is the way we decided to do it."

In March 2025, Steve was asked by Youngstown Studio's B.J. Lisko what, in his opinion, makes a good TRIXTER song. Brown said: "I think all the classic stuff. What I love is I love pop music that's got great guitars, of course. It's what I always tell people — it's like if you took VAN HALEN, KISS, CHEAP TRICK, BON JOVI and DEF LEPPARD, put it all together, those are probably my biggest influences as far as making records and what I envisioned TRIXTER to be when I was a little kid. That was the concoction that I put in the cauldron. And over the years, that's really it. So I think for me, it's always about melody, a great vocal hook melody, a lyric that you can get behind. I definitely think I took a strong influence from BON JOVI. And I remember when I started getting TRIXTER going, Jon's [Bon Jovi] advice was always, 'Make sure you have a good lyric and something that's powerful.'"

The original TRIXTER lineup — also featuring drummer Mark "Gus" Scott and singer Pete Loran — reunited in 2008 and lasted until 2017, during which time the band released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.

Image credit: Demetrio’s Rockin concerts