TROLLFEST Announces New Studio Album 'Trollywood'

Norway's masters of true Norwegian Balkan metal TROLLFEST will release their tenth studio album, "Trollywood", on November 6, 2026 via Reaper Entertainment.

With "Trollywood", TROLLFEST invites listeners into a bizarre world where trolls chase fame, Hollywood myths crumble under satire, and the entertainment industry devours itself — all wrapped in the band's unmistakable blend of crushing metal, infectious folk melodies, massive choirs, and outrageous humor.

Marking a return to a heavier and more aggressive sound, "Trollywood" combines everything fans have come to love about TROLLFEST while pushing their unique musical universe even further. Bigger riffs, epic arrangements, relentless energy, and the band's trademark chaos make this their most ambitious album to date.

The first taste of the new record comes with "Day Drinking", arriving on August 7, 2026. Packed with irresistible hooks, festival-ready energy and TROLLFEST's unmistakable sense of fun, the track is the perfect soundtrack for the summer.

To celebrate the single's release, "Day Drinking" will also be available as a strictly limited seven-inch yellow vinyl, exclusively at Summer Breeze Open Air. Limited to only 100 copies worldwide, the single features the exclusive, previously unreleased B-side "Fire Fine Firfisler", making it a must-have collector's item and the band's first-ever physical single release.

More than twenty years into their career, TROLLFEST continue to prove that there are no rules in their world — only bigger riffs, stranger ideas, more K.A.O.S. and even more reasons to raise a glass.

"Trollywood" track listing:

01. Attention

02. Troll Brigade

03. Claiming The Walk Of Fame

04. Bar Of Mud

05. Prügelknabe

06. Day Drinking

07. The Real Breakthrough

08. ConTroll

09. Get On The Offbeat

10. Dreams For Resale

11. The Troll Oscars

TROLLFEST is:

* Trollmannen - Jostein Austvik

* Mr.Seidel - John Espen Sagstad

* Fabio Grimdrap Glutenfri Fleskeng - Fabian Jiru

* DrekkaDag - Dag Stiberg

* Fjernkontrollet - Kai Renton

* Böesse Basshöl Nybazist - Alexander Bøe

* TrollBANK - Eirik Renton

* Kjellkjé Chinnetfür Björnênēszkūtt a.k.a. HelvetesBjørnen Eidsvåg a.k.a. Lillabjørn Nilsen a.k.a. Ko.C.Bjørn - Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow