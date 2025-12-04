TRULY, Featuring Former Members Of SOUNDGARDEN And SCREAMING TREES, Announces New Album And Tour

Seattle rock band TRULY has signed with Worldwide Entertainment Group, LLC (WEG). The firm will handle all day-to-day management of the group utilizing all assets, including talent management, licensed merchandise and live events. WEG will produce new branding to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary worldwide tour in 2026. The tour is titled "Then, Today And Tomorrow" and will feature new material and songs from the band's catalog.

Critically acclaimed worldwide, TRULY set its own path since the group broke on to the Seattle music scene in the 1990s. Fans and critics alike will be equally surprised as the band continues its musical growth, creating music that expands beyond any current and past trends.

In 2014, TRULY's sophomore effort and major label debut, 1995's "Fast Stories… From Kid Coma", came in at No. 3 on the "Top 10 Underrated 90's Alternative Rock Albums" list at the Alternative Nation web site.

Founding members Robert Roth and Hiro Yamamoto state: "Right from the get-go, I knew we were in the right place as Dave Lory and Sandy Rizzo have dug deep to understand what makes us 'TRULY.' Their expertise, focus and passion is very inspiring to us as we plan our new music and tour."

TRULY is a band that still retains all original members with Robert Roth (lead vocals and guitar),Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Hiro Yamamoto (bass guitar and vocals) and Mark Pickerel (drums). The latter two were founding members, respectively, of SOUNDGARDEN and SCREAMING TREES. Hiro Yamamoto was honored November 8, 2025 into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a founding member of SOUNDGARDEN.

Dave Lory, president at WEG, along with Sandy Rizzo, executive vice-president, will co-manage the band for the company. Both state: "We have been fans for decades, so when the opportunity to work with them came along, we could not say yes fast enough. We are excited to be part of a band that always followed their own path and look forward to a great deal of success as we now have the proper team around them to succeed."

When author Greg Prato spoke with Roth for the 2009 book "Grunge Is Dead: The Oral History Of Seattle Rock Music", Robert recalled that at one point, Capitol Records, which released "Fast Stories… From Kid Coma", apologized to the band, saying: "'We're sorry we didn't have our shit together when your record came out. We were very confused and disorganized. Rather than stick more money into this album, why don't we just start working on a new one?' At that point, [Los Angeles radio station] KROQ was playing 'Blue Flame Ford'. I went there and edited a single version — they were ready to break it as a single. The guy at the radio department said, 'We have to get permission. Releasing a single costs $100,000.' I'm like, 'Why does it cost $100,000 if they're already playing it, and we've already edited it?' And he basically said, 'It's payola — you have to pay this money.' So they sent us back to the studio to make our next record, instead of paying up that 100 grand and continuing to promote the record."

In another interview with Songfacts, Roth theorized that Capitol was not solely to blame for "Fast Stories… From Kid Coma"'s commercial failure.

"And it was not just at Capitol," Robert said. "You had your EVERCLEARs and SILVERCHAIRs, and that ended up being the 'second wave of grunge' — not bands from Seattle but some other places that were copycats of bands from Seattle, because they were probably easier to deal with, more acquiescent to the typical demands of the industry.

"Seattle bands notoriously wanted to make a lot of their own decisions about how much to tour, about who was going to make their video, who was going to produce the record," he explained. "And after [NIRVANA's] Kurt [Cobain] was gone, I think the record companies said, 'We've got this now. We don't need you artists anymore to do this. We'll do this our own way.' And they ran it into the ground."

TRULY 2026 tour dates:

March 05 - Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios

March 06 - Seattle, Washington @ Baba Yaga

March 09 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt Bar

March 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

March 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

March 14 - Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard

March 17 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

March 18 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House

March 22 - Boston, MA @ Middle East

March 23 - New York City @ Mercury Lounge

March 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

The tour is currently being booked by Tom Linden at CMMN PPL in North America. Worldwide dates will be added after the first run of shows, with a larger North American tour slated for mid-2026.

TRULY has a very credible reputation with a sound that evokes RADIOHEAD meets FLAMING LIPS. Formed in the midst of the Seattle grunge scene, TRULY forged a new path and distinguished themselves by merging mixtures of psychedelia and pop to visceral heaviness. This approach created a distinct blend of music that continues to defy current genres.

TRULY's press shows a band that did not follow trends. They were unique in their musical and lyrical approach as compared to the many bands coming out of Seattle at the time. Looking beyond the usual, TRULY crafted its own singularly recognizable style.