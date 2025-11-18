TRUST COMPANY Has Five Songs Written For Comeback Album: 'We've Been Working Really Diligently'

In a new interview with the Podioslave Podcast, Kevin Palmer (guitar, vocals) and Josh Moates (bass) of the reunited TRUST COMPANY spoke about the possibility of a follow-up to the band's last album, "Dreaming In Black And White", which came out in 2011. Kevin said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we've been writing. The goal for us is new music. It's been an amazing process getting back in the band room again and just hanging out and writing. It feels like the old days, because we're just sitting there just writing music. The problem has been that since our schedules are so much tighter than they used to be, we don't get to get in there as much as we want to. So once a week, and then if somebody's got something going on that turns into, we can only get together two times this month or three times this month. So it's been a slower process, but it has been a fun process."

Kevin continued: "We've got — I don't know — five songs, maybe. Here's the crazy thing too: we've been having this conversation of, like, how do we release music now? Back in the day there wasn't Spotify and all this stuff. We just put an album out. Do you do singles? Do you do it on an EP? But we grew up in this world of albums, since we really wanna release an album. So we're kind of going down that rabbit hole now. How do you release? How many do we release? But the writing process has been so much fun for us."

Added Josh: "And it's so different now, because I'm not an engineer by any means whatsoever, but I do have a universal audio recording little setup that has like four inputs, so I can record the drums and then Kevin can overlay the guitars and stuff and I can take it home and do bass. So we can actually hear, for the first time in our entire life, a really pretty decent demo of what it could sound like, whereas before we would — I don't know — record on … a little tape machine and try to do that. But now we can actually hear what it maybe would sound like in a studio — obviously, way worse, but he actually could hear it and piece it together and I can now write bass parts after the vocals and so I'm not stepping on his vocals and Jason [Singleton, drums] could do drum parts that aren't interfering, whatever it is. It's such a different experience now, 'cause we can actually demo in our band room at no cost. And that's been really fun to layer stuff. And we didn't have that before, and now we get to do that. So that's exciting to me, is that part of it too."

As for a possible release date for the new TRUST COMPANY music, Kevin said: "The goal for us is to put something out hopefully early next year. Definitely next year, but hopefully early."

Regarding the musical direction of the new TRUST COMPANY material, Josh: "We don't have labels. We don't have to answer to anybody, so we could do whatever. Obviously, with the safety net of who we are as a band. We're not trying to be something we're not; we're just trying to do what we've always done. The songs do sound a little different than [TRUST COMPANY's debut album, 2002's] '[The] Lonely Position [Of Neutral]', but that's just how it is. But we write the same way and we're not trying to do anything outside of what we do. But it's heavy. There's some heavy stuff. I'm really excited about what we have so far. I got to hear some of the vocal stuff, and I'm really excited about it. So it's not just, like, 'Well, let's just put something out.' We've been working really diligently. There's a lot of cool stuff. I'm really excited."

A defining album for TRUST COMPANY and the greater scope of rock music, "The Lonely Position Of Neutral" is a must-have record in the collection of any die-hard 2000s rock music fan who wants to hold a piece of history in their hands. It is the band's most successful release to date, and was certified gold with over half a million copies sold.

The album was originally released on July 22, 2002, and after 23 years, Smartpunk Records has exclusively teamed up with the band for a special vinyl release of 2,000 total pressings, 500 of which are Smartpunk exclusive. This is the first time the album is on vinyl, and it is available for purchase online now.

Palmer commented: "It's wild to think that 23 years after its release, 'The Lonely Position Of Neutral' is finally available on vinyl. This record changed our lives, and we’re beyond thankful that it continues to connect with people all these years later."

The original lineup of TRUST COMPANY first reunited for a performance at the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia. During the performance, Palmer told the crowd that it was the first time the band played in front of an audience in 12 years and the group's first appearance with the original lineup in 17 years.

Formed in 1997 in Montgomery, Alabama, TRUST COMPANY has seen the many peaks and valleys of the music business. Previously signed to Geffen Records, the band has sold over 700,000 albums with hit singles such as "Downfall" in 2002 and "Stronger" in 2005. Extensive airplay on MTV for "Downfall" and continuous touring with bands like KORN, PAPA ROACH and DISTURBED earned the band an especially rabid following.

In 2005 the band went on hiatus. "It just stopped being exciting. We had to get away from the big machine for a while," said Singleton. After a few years, time had finally allowed the band to fall back in love with the reason they played music in the first place.

"When we finally got back together [in 2007] — which just started with an email asking if we wanted to jam — we let our wounds heal," said Palmer. "It had us focus on the music without any expectations. We started having fun again, and that was all the expectation we wanted. We played for ourselves. It was the same feeling that it was back in the good old days."

TRUST COMPANY carried out a small U.S. tour at the end of 2010 to promote the "Heart In My Hands" single from the band's third studio album, "Dreaming In Black And White", which came out in March 2011. In December 2010, the band released the music video for "Heart In My Hands" featuring Rachel Bolan of SKID ROW. The band went on a two-month tour with DROWNING POOL in promotion of the album.

Press photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR