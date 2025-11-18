Watch: SAXON Rejoined By Guitarist PAUL QUINN On Stage In Sheffield

British heavy metal legends SAXON were rejoined by guitarist Paul Quinn on stage for two songs during their November 8 concert at Octagon Centre in Sheffield, United Kingdom as part of the "Hell, Fire And Steel Tour": "Denim And Leather" and "And The Bands Played On". Fan-filmed video of Paul's appearance can be seen below.

In an April 2025 interview with Gustavo Maiato, SAXON frontman Biff Byford was asked if Quinn, who announced two and a half years ago that he was stepping back from touring with the band, is still contributing to the songwriting process in SAXON or if Quinn's replacement, DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler, is a "full-time" member of the band now. Biff responded: "Yeah, Brian's in the band full-time, but Paul's still sending ideas. He sent me an idea the other day for a song. It just depends how good it is, if we use it. I reject a lot of ideas until people come up with the one that I love.

"We always want to make better albums, so we're always looking for better songs, if you know what I mean," Biff explained.

As a result of Quinn's decision to step back from touring with SAXON, the band canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by Tatler.

Brian has been touring with fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford since mid-2023, but continues to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

In February, Byford told FaceCulture about a possible follow-up to SAXON's 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", which came out in January 2024 via Silver Lining Music and marked the band's first release with Tatler: "I think it's been a natural progression with our following and the fans with our music. Brian coming into the band added a little bit of a different dynamic to the music writing. So I think that was for a good thing. I think the new album, 'Hellfire', has been voted 'Album Of The Year' on quite a lot of sites and things, so obviously we struck a little bit of good scene with the album, a good flow. So hopefully the next one will be just as good, if not better… Well, it can't always be better, but let's hope. I mean, 'Hellfire' is gonna be hard to beat. That's a pretty perfect album, I think."

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.