TURNSTILE Announces 'Never Enough' Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

TURNSTILE has announced details of "The Never Enough Tour" — a North American headline tour set to get underway on September 15. The fall run will feature support from SPEED and JANE REMOVER each night, with special guests AMYL & THE SNIFFERS, BLOOD ORANGE and MANNEQUIN PUSSY performing on select dates. Ticket pre-sales for "The Never Enough Tour" begin on June 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on sale starting June 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

This past Friday TURNSTILE released their acclaimed new album "Never Enough". Available across all streaming platforms in a variety of physical formats, the expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. Furthermore, the album's companion film "Turnstile: Never Enough" is in theaters now. Directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, the film is available in theaters across the U.S.

The band celebrated the release of "Never Enough" last week with a sold-out performance at Brooklyn's Under The K Bridge. The show capped off a week of TURNSTILE events in New York City beginning with a headline making performance of "I Care / Dull" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". The band also joined Pitchfork writer Lawrence Burney for a live Q&A to celebrate the launch of the publication's new cover story on them, while Tribeca Festival hosted the band for the world premiere of "Turnstile: Never Enough".

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, "Never Enough" is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The collection is led by the album's title track, "Look Out For Me", and double single "Seein' Stars" / "Birds". It marks the TURNSTILE's first new album since 2021's "Glow On", which earned the band four Grammy nominations.

TURNSTILE is Brendan Yates (voice, synth, keys),Franz Lyons (bass),Pat McCrory (guitar),Daniel Fang (drums) and Meg Mills (guitar). Since forming in 2010, TURNSTILE has never stopped moving forward.

Tour dates:

Sep. 15 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ~

Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

Sep. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann ^

Sep. 20 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

Sep. 21 - Buffalo, NY - The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^

Sep. 23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

Sep. 24 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island #

Sep. 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Sep. 27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

Sep. 28 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

Sep. 30 - Denver, CO - Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Exposition Park +

Oct. 05 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater +

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

Oct. 10 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater +

Oct. 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn +

Oct. 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island Pavilion +

Oct. 18 - Miami, FL - III Points *

Oct. 19 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With AMYL & THE SNIFFERS, SPEED, JANE REMOVER

^ With MANNEQUIN PUSSY, SPEED, JANE REMOVER

# With BLOOD ORANGE, SPEED, JANE REMOVER

~ With SPEED, JANE REMOVER

* Festival date

Photo credit: Atiba Jefferson