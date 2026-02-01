TURNSTILE Wins 2026 'Best Metal Performance' GRAMMY For 'Birds'

TURNSTILE was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which is being held tonight (Sunday, February 1) at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. TURNSTILE was nominated for "Birds", a song from the Baltimore band's latest album, "Never Enough". TURNSTILE also earned nods in the following categories: "Best Rock Album", "Best Rock Song" ("Never Enough"),"Best Rock Performance" ("Never Enough") and "Best Alternative Music Performance" ("Seein' Stars"). The nominations made TURNSTILE the first band or artist nominated across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories in a single year.

In the "Best Rock Album" category, TURNSTILE beat DEFTONES' "Private Music", HAIM's "I Quit", LINKIN PARK's "From Zero" and Yungblud's "Idols".

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music released within the window of eligibility, which this year is August 31, 2024-August 30, 2025.

Winners were determined by the Recording Academy's Voting Members — a peer group composed of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more. Their Grammy votes decide every Grammy nominee and Grammy winner revealed on Music's Biggest Night, reinforcing the Grammy Award as music's only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.

2026 "Best Metal Performance" nominees were as follows:

* DREAM THEATER - "Night Terror"

* GHOST - "Lachryma"

* SLEEP TOKEN - "Emergence"

* SPIRITBOX - "Soft Spine"

* TURNSTILE - "Birds"

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, "Never Enough" was produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. "Never Enough" is joined by the companion film "Turnstile: Never Enough", which is directed by Yates and TURNSTILE guitarist Pat McCrory, and streaming now on demand.

TURNSTILE is Brendan Yates (voice / synth / keys ),Franz Lyons (bass),Pat McCrory(guitar),Daniel Fang (drums) and Meg Mills (guitar).