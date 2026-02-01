YUNGBLUD Wins 'Best Rock Performance' GRAMMY For Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Changes'

Yungblud won the 2026 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Performance" for his live cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Changes". The performance was recorded last July at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom as part of Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, "Back To The Beginning". The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

Yungblud's rendition was a heartfelt tribute to Osbourne, backed by an all-star lineup that included ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums, and Adam Wakeman, who has played keys for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH.

In his acceptance speech, Yungblud said: "You do not expect to be up here and then you fucking are, so it's wild.

"To grow up loving an idol who helps figure out your identity, not only as a musician but as a man, is something I'm truly grateful for," he added. "But then to form a relationship with them and honor them at their final show…we're finding it so strange to comprehend."

The singer went on to thank the entire Osbourne family, before noting that the "Changes" performance featured "six generations of rock musicians [who] came together in the name of our genre, in the name of SABBATH and in the name of Ozzy Osbourne.

"I deeply love this genre. It's all I've ever known," he continued.

"We want to dedicate this, and I want to dedicate this, to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream. Rock music's fucking coming back. Watch out, pop music, we're gonna fucking get you.

"The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked me if there's anything you could do for me," Yungblud added. "I answered the music was enough, and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and it will do forever. You'll be with me every time I'm nervous and on stage at every show.

"God bless rock music and god bless fucking Ozzy Osbourne."

Following the announcement of Yungblud's Grammy nomination, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne took to social media to celebrate the news, writing, "I'm so proud of you. It's just amazing and I know Ozzy is smiling down at you. Love you always, Sharon."

The British singer, songwriter and musician — whose real name is Dominic Harrison — shared his gratitude online as well, saying: "They've nominated 'Changes' at Villa Park for 'Best Rock Performance' at the Grammys."

Addressing Sharon directly, he added: "Thank you to you and your family for giving me the opportunity you did and your stage to show the world what I could do. Thank you for teaching us all how to dream and never compromise. From one madman from England to another, I love you, Oz, and I hope one day I can show you how much."

The day of Osbourne's death, Yungblud paid tribute to Ozzy, writing on Instagram: "I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don't."

Yungblud continued: "I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all."

"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time," he concluded.

Earlier in July 2025, Yungblud posted a video capturing a tender moment between him and Ozzy, taken ahead of BLACK SABBATH's farewell concert at Villa Park. Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for 'The Funeral', Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said, 'I hope this brings you luck.' I thought, on this monumental moment for him and SABBATH, it was time for me to return the favor and let him know what he and the band means to me."

Earlier in 2025, Yungblud spoke to Louder about the video shoot for "The Funeral", the lead single from his self-titled third album, which featured a cameo from Ozzy, as well as a guest appearance from Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.

"A lot of people compare me and Ozzy," Yungblud said. "Not our music, 'cause that’s different, but I believe we have this unfiltered fucking thing that is hard to put your finger on.

"If you can be completely truthful, people aren't going to get it, and then they're gonna get it," he continued. "For a period you're gonna be loved, and for a period you’re gonna be hated. And Ozzy was, like, 'That's the journey. When you look back at it at 70, that's the fucking fun bit. You look back at it and go, 'Fucking hell, that was mad,' or 'that was a rough time', or 'that was a great time.' And he said, 'You don't want to live your life censoring it, or don't be a rock star.' He said, 'You get this opportunity because you are not afraid to say the things other people will be. So when you stop fucking doing that, you ain't a rock star anymore.'

"That shit hit me like a ton of bricks," Yungblud concluded. "Because, fuck, yeah!"