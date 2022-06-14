TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Secures Publishing Deal For His First Fictional Novel, 'Frats'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider has secured a deal to publish his first fictional novel, "Frats".

Two years ago, the 67-year-old musician described the book as "a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event." But he quickly clarified: "No it's not my story."

In January 2019, Snider said he was working on an updated version of his 1987 book "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time".

Snider wrote "Teenage Survival Guide" more than three decades ago when he was approached by Doubleday to produce a sequel to a popular book from the '50s called "'Twixt Twelve And Twenty" by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a modern-day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to work with the singer.

Last month, Snider said that his new horror movie, which he is both writing and directing, would start pre-production in June.

Less than two years ago, Snider revealed that he was planning to direct a horror movie from a script he wrote, titled "My Enemy's Enemy". The film is based on a real-life crime spree that took place in his native Long Island, New York in 1982.

The TWISTED SISTER frontman previously wrote and starred in the cult 1998 horror movie "Strangeland".

Snider's first-ever autobiography, "Shut Up And Give Me The Mic", was released in 2012 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

Just made a deal to publish my first fictional novel "Frats". More details to come as I know them... — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) June 13, 2022