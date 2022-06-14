GWAR Documentary 'This Is Gwar' Acquired By SHUDDER

Shudder, AMC network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, has acquired rights to the "This Is Gwar" documentary. The film gives rare insight into the 30-plus-year career of one of the world's most outrageous heavy metal bands, known for its grotesque costumed characters and notoriously wild, fluid-soaked stage shows.

"This Is Gwar", which world-premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas and won the 2021 Audience Award at Nightstream, will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Thursday, July 21.

"For more than three decades, GWAR has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen," said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. "But even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat and tears that have made GWAR the true legends they are today."

Added GWAR: "GWAR is founded on horror, humor, and heavy metal. Of course, we love Shudder! It's our favorite. Every movie is like a home movie for us. Are you kidding me?? Monsters, demons, the undead, dinosaurs? Those are our people! GWAR and Shudder. Two terrifying tastes that taste terrifying together."

"This Is Gwar" is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry, including never-before-seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

"This Is Gwar" is directed by Scott Barber ("Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story"),with producers Tommy Avallone ("Bill Murray Stories") and Josh Goldbloom ("V/H/S/94"). Executive producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Goldbloom on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Shudder.

Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 38 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.