TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Voices Decapitated Skull In 'Here For Blood' Horror-Comedy

A gory throwback to video store staples of the '80s and '90s, Screambox original heavy metal horror-comedy "Here For Blood" will invade select theaters, digital and Screambox on February 9.

Struggling to make ends meet, a rowdy pro wrestler agrees to babysit a precocious 10-year-old girl. What starts off as a laid-back night of junk food and video games quickly spirals into bloody chaos as the secluded home is invaded by a cult of mask-wearing maniacs.

The "Resident Evil" franchise's Shawn Roberts stars as the besieged babysitter, while TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider lends his legendary voice to a decapitated skull. Maya Misaljevic ("The Boys"),Joelle Farrow, Tara Spencer-Nairn, and Michael Therriault ("Chucky") co-star.

Directed by Daniel Turres and written by James Roberts, "Here For Blood" body-slammed audiences on the festival circuit. It won six awards at its Toronto After Dark premiere, including "Best Film To Watch With A Crowd," and went on to play FrightFest (Glasgow and London),IFI Horrorthon (Ireland) and Ramaskrik (Norway).

Currently holding an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was praised by Film Threat as "a heart-pounding roundhouse punch of a good time." Daily Dead called it a "fun-as-hell genre bender," and Starburst magazine commended it as "an entertaining, splatter-filled romp that slams above its weight."

"'Here For Blood' is the kind of movie weekends were made for, whether you want to see it on the big screen or in the comfort of your own home," says Brad Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse. "Step into the shadows of nostalgia with effects so practically perfect that fans of '90s horror are going to think they've died and gone to Blockbuster."

"Here For Blood" is the latest Screambox original to grace the big screen, joining such cult classics as "Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls", "The Outwaters" and "Terrifier 2".

Start screaming now with Screambox on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox and Screambox.com.