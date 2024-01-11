  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's JEFF FABB Releases Debut Solo Album 'Stealing Souls'

January 11, 2024

Last month, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY drummer Jeff Fabb released his debut solo album titled "Stealing Souls".

Fabb grew up in the small Long Island town of Mattituck. He started studying drums at age eleven while taking in every genre of music a drummer he could consume. From the early days of performing at school functions, to soon starting a Long Island based hardcore band that performed frequent basement shows due to the age of the band members.

After graduating high school, Fabb moved to Los Angeles to pursue music as a career, answering "drummer wanted" ads and playing in bands he responded to from the Music Connection magazine. His first major band, IN THIS MOMENT, toured and recorded, doing all aspects of the business with no assistance until they were signed by Mercenary Management/Century Media Records in 2006.

Over the next several years, Fabb toured worldwide with such acts as ROB ZOMBIE, MEGADETH, OZZY OZBOURNE, MUDVAYNE, along with performing at the largest music festivals in the world (Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download, etc.).

Following his departure from IN THIS MOMENT in 2010, he then started the hired gun / session career with such acts as FILTER, SIXX:A.M. and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY.

Creating has always been at the forefront of Fabb's career. Writing and crafting songs through the years of experience along with being surrounded by countless mind-blowing musicians and writers, Fabb made the decision to pursue his own compositional ideas. Thus "Stealing Souls" was born.

Jeff commented: "The 'Stealing Souls' recording was derived from different musical influences growing up. The album was inspired by my love of '90s alternative rock movement, as well as the hard rock, and classic rock of our time. This was a chance for me to have my own voice, while expressing the emotions and experiences of my path.

"I hope you the listener can connect with parts of 'Stealing Souls', whether it be lyrical or musical. I hope you enjoy my debut release."

Find more on Black label society
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).