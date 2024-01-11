BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's JEFF FABB Releases Debut Solo Album 'Stealing Souls'

Last month, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY drummer Jeff Fabb released his debut solo album titled "Stealing Souls".

Fabb grew up in the small Long Island town of Mattituck. He started studying drums at age eleven while taking in every genre of music a drummer he could consume. From the early days of performing at school functions, to soon starting a Long Island based hardcore band that performed frequent basement shows due to the age of the band members.

After graduating high school, Fabb moved to Los Angeles to pursue music as a career, answering "drummer wanted" ads and playing in bands he responded to from the Music Connection magazine. His first major band, IN THIS MOMENT, toured and recorded, doing all aspects of the business with no assistance until they were signed by Mercenary Management/Century Media Records in 2006.

Over the next several years, Fabb toured worldwide with such acts as ROB ZOMBIE, MEGADETH, OZZY OZBOURNE, MUDVAYNE, along with performing at the largest music festivals in the world (Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download, etc.).

Following his departure from IN THIS MOMENT in 2010, he then started the hired gun / session career with such acts as FILTER, SIXX:A.M. and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY.

Creating has always been at the forefront of Fabb's career. Writing and crafting songs through the years of experience along with being surrounded by countless mind-blowing musicians and writers, Fabb made the decision to pursue his own compositional ideas. Thus "Stealing Souls" was born.

Jeff commented: "The 'Stealing Souls' recording was derived from different musical influences growing up. The album was inspired by my love of '90s alternative rock movement, as well as the hard rock, and classic rock of our time. This was a chance for me to have my own voice, while expressing the emotions and experiences of my path.

"I hope you the listener can connect with parts of 'Stealing Souls', whether it be lyrical or musical. I hope you enjoy my debut release."