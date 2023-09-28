TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH Announces Book Signing At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

TWISTED SISTER's Jay Jay French will be on hand to sign his book, "Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock 'N Roll" in addition to participating in a related question-and-answer event at the Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 8 starting at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event.

Also expected to attend will be Ken Neil and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza, who are, respectively, the original and current bassists of TWISTED SISTER. Rounding out the list of guests will be John Gatto and Joe Franco (both of whom were original members of THE GOOD RATS),Randy Jackson and Felix Hanneman of ZEBRA, and Mark Fowler of the STANTON ANDERSON BAND.

For tickets, go to this location.

In addition to founding TWISTED SISTER, a world-famous heavy metal band that has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, Jay Jay French is one of the top entrepreneurs in entertainment. After taking over as manager in the 1970s, French developed TWISTED SISTER into the most heavily licensed heavy metal band in history, leading the group to perform more than 9,000 shows in forty countries.

Part business book, part memoir, "Twisted Business" is an unexpected, inspiring, whirlwind story of transformation and redemption. "Twisted Business" follows French's adventure-filled life — from growing up in New York City in the 1960s to working as a drug dealer and struggling as an addict before quitting cold turkey, and finally to creating and cultivating TWISTED SISTER and turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world.

Together with his mentor Steve Farber, a best-selling author and one of the world's top leadership and management experts, French offers unique, hard-earned tips and advice from his nearly 50 years as a musician, music business manager, and entrepreneur. French shows how, through tenacity, grit, and dedication, anyone can create their own brand, grow a successful business, re-invent themselves, or simply find success in what they love to do. Entertaining, provocative, funny, and informative, this book is the trip of a lifetime and a treasured guide for entrepreneurs, business people and music fans alike.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Dee Snider, French, Eddie Ojeda and Mendoza, along with Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER previously reunited virtually in March 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to the March 2021 virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".