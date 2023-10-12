Two Men Go Missing After Attending AFTERSHOCK Festival In Sacramento

Two men have been reported missing after attending last weekend's Aftershock rock and metal festival in Sacramento, California.

Jacob Clark, 24, and Anthony Acosta, 32, drove from Southern California to Discovery Park to attend the four-day festival, which took place from Thursday, October 5, 2023, through Sunday, October 8, 2023. A wristband scan confirmed Clark had been at the event.

Jacob Clark's mother, who filed a missing person's report with the Sacramento Police Department, urged people to contact her if they have seen or heard anything about her son.

"My son attended the festival with a friend. His name is Jacob Clark-Jendrock," Shannon Jendrock wrote. "His friend's name is Anthony Acosta. They drove from Southern California. They have not returned and no one has heard from them since Saturday night. His and his friends' phones are both dead."

"We live in Palm Springs, so he would have been driving from Sacramento back home.

"I have filed a missing person report with Sacramento PD, but have not heard anything. If you have seen him or have any information please message me," she added.

According to Shannon Jendrock, Acosta's parents have also filed a missing person's report.

"Update—the boys still have not been found. Anthony's parents have now made a missing person report for him. I have posted to my main page as well," Shannon Jendrock wrote.

In a Facebook post, the Sacramento Police Department described Clark as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, he has blond hair and blue eyes. Acosta is 5 feet 10 inches and 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at +916-808-5471.

Aftershock producer Danny Wimmer Presents sent KCRA the following statement: "We are in contact with the families and local police regarding any information we have as they investigate these potential missing persons."

Aftershock 2023 festival featured such acts as GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, KORN, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, INCUBUS and MEGADETH. In all, nearly 100 bands performed at this year's event.

Aftershock was launched as a single-day festival in 2012 and it has since emerged as one of the nation's leading rock events.

In 2021, the concert trade publication Pollstar ranked Aftershock as the world's third-highest grossing music festival.