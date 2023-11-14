TYPE O NEGATIVE And Z2 Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Bloody Kisses'

30 years ago a dark presence moved into music history when TYPE O NEGATIVE released their third studio album, "Bloody Kisses", bringing a goth metal voice to the masses. Listed at #53 on Rolling Stone's "Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Albums of All Time", "Bloody Kisses" was an instant classic paving the way to the music charts with the incredible vocals by the late Peter Steele, drums by Sal Abruscato, guitars by Kenny Hickey, with keyboards by Josh Silver.

Z2 commemorates the 30th anniversary of "Bloody Kisses" with a stunning volume of art and stories from rock star contributors Andy Biersack, Carla Harvey, Cristina Scabbia and Burton C. Bell — as well as many more. This anthology captures both the haunted edge and the dry satirical humor that defined what many consider to be the definitive gothic metal album. The collection is slated for publication in late spring 2024 and will include, for the first time ever a double-picture disc vinyl set of "Bloody Kisses", featuring art by Alan Robert, LIFE OF AGONY bassist and "The Beauty Of Horror" creator.

"I have a long history with the TYPE O guys since we all grew up in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn," shared Robert. "Josh Silver produced LIFE OF AGONY's initial demos in his home studio and our debut album "River Runs Red" at Systems Two — the same place TYPE O recorded 'Bloody Kisses'. We did several tours together in the early '90s and shared a ton of laughs, so it was truly an honor to be a part of bringing this book to life. I know their music inside and out."

"Type O Negative: Bloody Kisses" is a collection of eleven stories based on tracks from the original release in 1993 along with the song "Suspended In Dusk" from the "Suspended In Dusk" alternative version (1994). Featuring cover art by Robert, an introduction by BIOHAZARD's Billy Graziadei, a collector's card by ANTHRAX/PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante, and inspired stories including "Too Late: Frozen" by founder and frontman for BLACK VEIL BRIDES Andy Biersack with art by Paolo Armitano (DYLAN DOG),"Christian Woman" by author and co-lead vocalist for BUTCHER BABIES Carla Harvey with art by Thomas Tenney (DC, Image),"We Hate Everyone" written and illustrated by Robert ("Pantera: Vulgar Display Of Power"),"Bloody Kisses" by LACUNA COIL frontwoman Cristina Scabbia with art by Seth Adams (Disney, Upper Deck),"Blood & Fire" by Grammy nominee, photographer, producer and FEAR FACTORY co-founder Burton C. Bell with art by Marco Finnegan (Abrams, Image),and "Black No. 1" by NEW YEARS DAY lead singer, actress, and creator Ashley Costello with art by Steve Kurth (Marvel).

When asked why this book is important, editor-in-chief Rantz Hoseley said, "TYPE O NEGATIVE is one of those rare bands that created a musical genre by their very existence, and 'Bloody Kisses' is one of those unexpected glorious releases that flipped the table of what was expected from hard rock and metal bands when it came out. 30 years later, there's no band that can go head-to-head with what they accomplished with that album, and our focus has been celebrating and honoring that spirit in every one of these stories and art pieces."

Z2 and TYPE O NEGATIVE present "Bloody Kisses" in hardcover and as a deluxe edition including the hardcover, double picture disc version of the album on vinyl featuring each of the four members of the band and collector's card by Benante, a super-limited edition including the hardcover, double picture disc version of the album on vinyl featuring each of the four members of the band, and collector's card by Benante — limited to 666 units and finally a very limited number of the rare REPULSION (pre-TYPE O NEGATIVE) demo cassette, thought to be lost forever, and uncovered recently in a Brooklyn attic.

"Type O Negative: Bloody Kisses" will be available in hardcover via Z2 distributed by Simon & Schuster for a list price of $40 (ISBN: 979-8-88656-064-0) at retailers everywhere in spring 2024.

Recently dubbed the "Hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels, art books and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons.

Photo courtesy of Z2 Comics