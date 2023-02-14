TYPE O NEGATIVE Releases 'Love You To Death' Video

On March 13, 2007, American gothic metal band TYPE O NEGATIVE released its seventh and final studio album, "Dead Again". This year marks the 16th anniversary of the record that came out three years before the passing of bassist/vocalist Peter Steele.

Last fall, the "Dead Again" 3LP reissue was made available in select colors. On May 5, the band will release "Dead Again" as a 2LP in black vinyl, light green transparent vinyl, light green/black/white splatter vinyl, and mint green marble vinyl as well as a black cassette.

TYPE O NEGATIVE has just released the live music video for "Love You To Death" just in time for Valentine's Day. It contains footage of the band's appearance at the 2007 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

As an added bonus, the live tracks that were only available on the 3LP and CD reissues, including "Love You To Death", are now available on all streaming services.

"Dead Again" track listing:

01. Dead Again

02. Tripping A Blind Man

03. The Profit Of Doom

04. September Sun

05. Halloween In Heaven

06. These Three Things

07. She Burned Me Down

08. Some Stupid Tomorrow

09. An Ode To Locksmiths

10. Hail And Farewell To Britain

Bonus Tracks

11. Everything Dies (live)

12. My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (live)

13. Black Sabbath (intro) / Christian Woman (live)

14. Love You To Death (live)

15. Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All) (live)

16. Anesthesia (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

17. Christian Woman (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

18. Love You To Death (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

19. Kill You Tonight (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

In a recent interview with the "Loaded Radio" podcast, TYPE O NEGATIVE drummer Johnny Kelly was asked if there has ever been any talk of staging a concert in honor of Steele. He responded: "Coffee talk. There was never any serious consideration, like, should we do something? Is there even a point of doing it? Or also, is it just a blatant cash grab? So all these things go through your head.

"People celebrate [Peter] all the time," he continued. "They do it daily. I see it online all the time and the impact that he had.

"Maybe somewhere down the road there may be something that's… I don't know. But I know that for me, it would have to include Kenny [Hickey, guitar] and Josh [Silver, keyboards] as well. Anything that we do, it would have to be the three of us. And there's no way you're getting Josh to do anything like that. [Laughs]"

Asked who would handle Peter's vocal parts if they ever did end up doing a tribute concert, Johnny said: "I don't know. I'd want a girl to do it. I'd want a female vocalist — like Ann Wilson [HEART] or something like that. [Laughs] But even so, that's the first thing. When you think about doing some kind of tribute show, you're just gonna get all these people… Yes, Peter was very highly regarded by our peers and stuff like that, and you'll just get a bunch of dudes up there just trying to sound like Peter. And you can't do that. And it's, like, all right, so what's the most remote thing from Peter? You'd have to do something completely abstract. And I would say get a female vocalist. I think Peter would get a kick out of… He would get off on seeing a girl sing his songs, seeing a female sing them. And it would really stress the point of doing something as a tribute instead of trying to recreate something."

Steele passed away in April 2010 from heart failure at the age of 48. Born Petrus T. Ratajczyk on January 4, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York, he stood 6' 7" (201 cm) tall, and had a low, bass-heavy voice, which was one of the most recognizable features in TYPE O NEGATIVE's music.

Before forming TYPE O NEGATIVE, Steele played for the metal group FALLOUT and the thrash band CARNIVORE.

"Going through a midlife crisis and having many things change very quickly made me realize my mortality," Steele told Decibel magazine in 2007. "And when you start to think about death, you start to think about what's after it. And then you start hoping there is a God. For me, it's a frightening thought to go nowhere. I also can't believe that people like Stalin and Hitler are gonna go to the same place as Mother Teresa."

In a 2020 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Kelly said about Steele: "Peter, for the most part, he was a clown. He was always joking around — sarcastic, very self-deprecating humor. Just the opposite of what the music portrayed. When we were working on music and stuff, the end result, he was very serious about what he wanted, how he wanted something to sound. Other times, he was a clown.

"I always said that he wanted to be a normal person, but because he was Peter, that was just not in the cards for him; it was completely impossible," he continued. "I bet he would love to just be able to hang out, go to the bar, have a few drinks. And we would try to do that, and the minute he would come out to the bar, everybody gravitated towards him. He couldn't go to the store by his house without something happening to him."

Asked if that was because of Peter's size, Johnny said: "I think so. He just had this very striking look. He didn't look normal. And he had fangs. [Laughs] He was six and a half feet tall, [had] long black hair and fangs. You're not gonna get the normal response when you're going grocery shopping."