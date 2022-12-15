U.D.O. Parts Ways With Bassist TILEN HUDRAP

U.D.O., the long-running German metal band fronted by former ACCEPT singer Udo Dirkschneider, has parted ways with bassist Tilen Hudrap.

Earlier today, Hudrap released the following statement via U.D.O.'s social media: "Dear fans, I want to inform you that I decided to leave the U.D.O. band on my own accord. This is completely my decision, I came to it after weeks of careful consideration.

"After 4 albums (2 studio albums and 1 live album/DVD and studio compilation) and worldwide live tours and performances with both U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER I decided that it's time for me to pursue other interests in the metal world.

"Thanks to all the fans all over the world for the massive support and good luck to the band on all future endeavors.

"There is SO much more to come!

"Thanks to everyone again, Tilen."

Added U.D.O.: "We wish you all the best for the future Tilen! We see you somewhere on the road!"

Former ACCEPT bassist Peter Baltes played bass for U.D.O. on the group's recent European tour. Baltes was filling in for Hudrap who was hospitalized after nearly collapsing on stage during the band's show in Munich, Germany on September 4.

Baltes made his live debut with U.D.O. on September 9 in Berlin, Germany.

Tilen later said that he was suffering from "respiratory alkalosis, total hyperventilation, uncontrollable tremors, momentary collapse of body functions and complete burnout."

U.D.O.'s latest album, "Game Over", was released in October 2021 via AFM Records.

U.D.O.'s current lineup includes Udo's son and drummer Sven Dirkschneider, and guitarists Andrey Smirnov and Dee Dammers.