U.K.'s WARGASM Releases Two New Singles 'Circle Pit' And 'Bad Seed'

Dynamic London, United Kingdom-based duo WARGASM (not to be confused with the cult 1980s Boston metal band of the same name) continues its rapid ascent to the forefront of hard rock by turning up with not one, but two new singles titled "Circle Pit" and "Bad Seed" out now via Slowplay / Republic / Island UK. The double release is supported by a joint music video of the two tracks, dropped together as one piece.

About the tunes, the band said: "The world is apathetic and lonely, and music is our coping mechanism. Anger is our energy. 'Circle Pit' (a rework of a track our Japanese family might already know) is all about the cycle. You can't break it, so why be part of it? Get in the pit, come out to the coast have a few laughs. 'Bad Seed' on the other hand.... that's for those that choose to make the cycle worse. People who waste time being small and hating when there's so much to create. We're going back to the start. There's an intimate club tour coming up that craved some new riffs."

The pair of perennial sonic insurgents Sam Matlock and Milkie Way inject "Circle Pit" with enough energy to register on the Richter scale. A wild synth loop snakes around claps beefed up by heavy rifling and crashing cymbals as WARGASM beckon everyone into the center of the dancefloor. Like a powder keg ready to blow, a call-and-response chorus culminates with the chant, "Circle pit, circle pit, no one ever gave a shit, running in the thick of it." Then, there's the insidiously infectious "Bad Seed". Chugging guitar and a stomping groove set the tempo as Milkie teases, "You took a swing and missed, now you deserve this." "Die Hard"-style musical vengeance follows highlighted by rhyming "Mclain" and "Machine Gun" and a dizzying chant, "Running and gunning and running."

This drop follows their first release of 2024 "70% DEAD" with Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT. The latter surged with over 870,000 Spotify streams and earned widespread critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, Revolver named it one of "6 Best New Songs Right Now," going on to profess, "They may not be here for a long time, and they're already 70 percent dead, but damned if WARGASM aren't still giving it their all on this delirious single." Consequence applauded how "the SLIPKNOT singer lends his guttural vocals to the electro-punk duo's new single," and Metal Hammer raved, "The track is a bouncy, high-energy edm-core banger."

Earlier this year, WARGASM played their debut album, "Venom", in its entirety in a tank graveyard. They also headlined the Cave stage at 2000 Trees festival in addition to laying venues to waste throughout the United States and Europe.

Last year saw the band release their debut album, "Venom", which includes fan favorites "Do It So Good", "Bang Ya Head" featuring LIMP BIZKIT's Fred Durst and "Modern Love". The LP has received love from critics, with NME stating the debut album, "cements WARGASM's position as one of U.K. heavy music's leading forces", while Kerrang! proclaim "'Venom' is arguably the biggest and heaviest WARGASM have ever sounded, as well as the most creative."

WARGASM is the climax of an orgy between heavy metal, electronic, rave, alternative, and industrial powered up by the friction of two gleefully insane creative insurgents Milkie Way and Sam Matlock. They honed a vital and visceral vision across early bangers such as "Spit", "Rage All Over", "Salma Hayek" and "Scratchcard Feeling", paving the way for 2022's "Explicit: The Mixxxtape". Beyond reeling in over 10 million streams and counting, the latter incited the applause of Paper magazine, Revolver and more as well as earning the endorsement of icons such as Jonathan Davis of KORN and Fred Durst of LIMP BIZKIT who personally tapped the band to open a 2022 North American arena tour. They stand out the rare force of nature who could hold their own on tour with either Yungblud or Corey Taylor. Plus, they've graced the covers of Alternative Press and Kerrang! in addition to garnering the first-ever "New Noise Award" at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards. However, everything simply set the stage for their 2023 full-length debut album, "Venom". The duo deliver a shockingly catchy blast of horny and hypnotic heavy music as unpredictable as it is uncompromising. Its lineage can be traced to the big-screen genre mashing of the '90s, yet it's spiked with a 21-century fury that could only belong to WARGASM.