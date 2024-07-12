U.K.'s WARGASM Taps COREY TAYLOR For New Single '70% Dead'

Dynamic London, United Kingdom-based duo WARGASM (not to be confused with the cult 1980s Boston metal band of the same name) has released a new single featuring a guest appearance by SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor. The track, titled "70% Dead", was recorded while WARGASM was on tour with Taylor on his solo run in the States.

WARGASM states: "We were on the road in the USA with Corey. [WARGASM's] Sam [Matlock] ended up jumping on a mic with him during his set and we just felt like the voices sounded right together. It totally made sense to do something fresh with the three of us and well… you don't ask, you don't get.

"Some OG fans might recognize the lyrics. This has been a long time coming. '70% Dead' is a cry-out at a world gone mad; war, disease, inequality. It feels like something is brewing.

"'Fuck me, what went wrong? / I'm sick of sleeping on the barrel of a loaded gun.'"

After touring with ENTER SHIKARI and LIMP BIZKIT at the end of 2022, WARGASM supported Taylor on his U.S. tour. They also performed at last year's Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

In 2022, WARGASM unleashed "Explicit: The Mixxxtape". It piled up 10 million-plus streams, earned raves from the likes of Paper magazine, Loudwire (who hailed it as one of their "Best New Debut Rock + Metal Albums of 2022") and Revolver magazine who said "WARGASM don't just have the nu-metal sound, they have the swagger." Not to mention they have previously been featured on the covers of Alternative Press and Kerrang! Plus, they took home the first-ever "New Noise Award" at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards.

WARGASM are the climax of an orgy between heavy metal, electronic, rave, alternative, and industrial powered up by the friction of two gleefully insane creative insurgents Milkie Way and Sam Matlock. They honed a vital and visceral vision across early bangers such as "Spit.", "Rage All Over", "Salma Hayek" and "Scratchcard Feeling", paving the way for 2022's "Explicit: The Mixxxtape". Beyond reeling in over 10 million streams and counting, the latter earned the endorsement of icons such as Jonathan Davis of KORN and Fred Durst of LIMP BIZKIT who personally tapped the band to open a 2022 North American arena tour. They stand out the rare force of nature who could hold their own on tour with either Yungblud or Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT. However, everything simply set the stage for their 2023 full-length debut album, "Venom". The duo deliver a shockingly catchy blast of horny and hypnotic heavy music as unpredictable as it is uncompromising. Its lineage can be traced to the big-screen genre mashing of the 1990s, yet it's spiked with a 21st century fury that could only belong to WARGASM.

