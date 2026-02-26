UFO: Expanded And Remastered 'The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent' Reissue Coming In May

Chrysalis Records announced the latest in the acclaimed UFO reissue series: the classic 1981 album "The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent".

Reissued on stunning three-LP tri-fold sleeve 180gm vinyl and 2CD digipak formats on May 1, 2026, the album now sounds more dynamic and detailed than ever, thanks to new remastering from the original tape transfers.

Originally released on January 16, 1981, this pivotal album captures UFO at a creative high point, blending soaring melodies, powerful performances, and Phil Mogg's unmistakable voice. The lineup had modified a little with the debut of keyboardist/guitarist Neil Carter, replacing Paul Raymond. Carter also supplied backing vocal and saxophone on "Lonely Heart".

Lead singer Phil Mogg recalled: "Neil had a box of tricks. Getting the backing vocals was great, though I still don't think he's forgiven me for making him play saxophone. He was a great add to the band. Plus, he was a nice bloke."

Drummer Andy Parker said: "Neil was just an incredible musician. He brought another energy into the band."

This deluxe edition also includes a brand-new mix of the previously unreleased "Live At The Hammersmith Odeon", recorded on January 29, 1981, by Brian Kehew, offering an electrifying snapshot of UFO's energy on stage. Original seven-inch edits of the two singles "Couldn't Get It Right" and "Lonely Heart" released with this album are included as well as an alternative mix of album standout "It's Killing Me".

The set is rounded out with newly written liner notes by Michael Hann, featuring fresh interviews with Phil Mogg and Andy Parker, alongside a collection of previously unseen photographs from the era — making it an essential addition for fans and collectors alike.

Track listing:

CD1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster

01. Chains Chains

02. Long Gone

03. The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent

04. It's Killing Me

05. Makin' Moves

06. Lonely Heart

07. Couldn't Get It Right

08. Profession Of Violence

09. Couldn't Get It Right (7" Edit)

10. Lonely Heart (7" Edit)

11. It's Killing Me (Alt. Mix) *

CD2 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *

01. Long Gone

02. Chains Chains

03. Lonely Heart

04. Cherry

05. Mystery Train

06. Only You Can Rock Me

07. Too Hot To Handle

08. Lights Out

09. Rock Bottom

10. Doctor Doctor

11. Shoot Shoot

* Previously unreleased

LP1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster

01. Chains Chains

02. Long Gone

03. The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent

04. It's Killing Me

05. Makin' Moves

06. Lonely Heart

07. Couldn't Get It Right

08. Profession Of Violence

LP2 / LP3 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *

01. Long Gone

02. Chains Chains

03. Lonely Heart

04. Cherry

05. Mystery Train

06. Only You Can Rock Me

07. Too Hot To Handle

08. Lights Out

09. Rock Bottom

10. Doctor Doctor

11. Shoot Shoot

* Previously unreleased

