UGLY KID JOE's New Album 'Is Basically In The Can': 'It's Getting Mixed Right Now'

In a new interview with Graspop Metal Meeting, UGLY KID JOE vocalist Whitfield Crane and guitarist Klaus Eichstadt were asked about a possible follow-up to the "Rad Wings Of Destiny" album, which came out in October 2022. Crane responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've just basically finished tracking a full-length record with [UGLY KID JOE guitarist] Dave Fortman producing. It's getting mixed right now… So, we'll have a new album out, let's say within a year. And then hopefully we'll get some cool tours. And we'll share new music."

Eichstadt added: "The new record is basically in the can. We have a couple of little things to sprinkle and about five to seven songs to mix still and then we'll be ready."

"Rad Wings Of Destiny" saw UGLY KID JOE re-teaming producer Mark Dodson who was behind the desk for the band's debut album, "America's Least Wanted", which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.

UGLY KID JOE will support LIFE OF AGONY on the European leg of the "30 Years Of Ugly" tour in November 2025.

In the spring of 2023, UGLY KID JOE completed its first U.S. tour in 27 years.

After a 15-year hiatus, UGLY KID JOE reformed in 2012 and has toured extensively throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

The band released the EP "Stairway To Hell" in 2012 and the full-length "Uglier Than They Used Ta Be" in 2015.

Five years ago, Crane told Eonmusic about UGLY KID JOE's huge success on the back of single "Everything About You" in 1991: "'Eye of the storm' is a good way to put it, because it just was all happening at a deadly fast gait. And it was a lot — it was beautiful and also very challenging, because there's a lot of people that surround the business of music that are full of shit. But when you're 23 [or] 24, you don't know how to negotiate that, so on one hand, it was super fun and we did all the things you should do at that age, and on the other hand, it was too much for me. But we survived it, and I can deal with it all now."

