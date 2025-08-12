UGLY KID JOE's Upcoming Album Is 'More Heavy Metal' Than 'Rad Wings Of Destiny'

In a new interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, UGLY KID JOE guitarist Klaus Eichstadt was asked about a possible follow-up to the "Rad Wings Of Destiny" album, which came out in October 2022. Klaus responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We actually have pretty much finished recording — the recording part. And we're mixing about 10, 11 [songs] — I don't even know the total right now — but we're this close to finishing our next record."

Regarding the musical direction of the new UGLY KID JOE material, Klaus said: "It's more heavy metal than the last record, which I think we're all really excited about. I think there's a lot of songs that will be really good live — high-energy songs.

"I know it sounds cliché maybe, but probably, I would say right now it's my favorite record we have ever done, hands down," he added. "The last record wasn't my favorite that we ever did, but this one is, song for song. There are moments on every record, but this one I think — I'm, like, 'God, I like a lot of these songs.'"

Asked where the new UGLY KID JOE album was recorded, Klaus said: "Kind of everywhere, actually, because Dave [Fortman, UGLY KID JOE guitarist], who's [also] our producer, is based in Florida, and Shannon played drums on this record — [ex-GODSMACK drummer] Shannon Larkin. And so we did the drums at Shannon's [house]. It's a studio, but it's more of a jam room that he's kind of slowly converted into a studio — in other words, just put mics up and preamps and he's got a mixing board. So drums were done at Shannon's house in his garage, which is a studio, basically. And then the other stuff was either done in Dave's bedroom studio and my shed. I have a shed that I've made into a little recording studio. And then Cordell's [Crockett] flown his bass in, doing it just there with his his computer. So it's been California, Florida and even on the road. We've done some vocals on the road in the dressing room and stuff."

Elaborating on how the recording process has changed over the decades, Klaus said: "Now it's like, holy crap, we can do this anywhere. It's like Zoom for people that have jobs that do meetings. I can play my guitar all day long. I could do it right here. And we have. Like I said, we've [recorded things] in dressing rooms. I sang something in an airport. There's this one harmony, and I did it really quietly and it may have made the record. I was sitting in the waiting room."

"Rad Wings Of Destiny" saw UGLY KID JOE re-teaming producer Mark Dodson who was behind the desk for the band's debut album, "America's Least Wanted", which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.

UGLY KID JOE will support LIFE OF AGONY on the European leg of the "30 Years Of Ugly" tour in November 2025.

In the spring of 2023, UGLY KID JOE completed its first U.S. tour in 27 years.

After a 15-year hiatus, UGLY KID JOE reformed in 2012 and has toured extensively throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

The band released the EP "Stairway To Hell" in 2012 and the full-length "Uglier Than They Used Ta Be" in 2015.

Five years ago, UGLY KID JOE singer Whitfield Crane told Eonmusic about the band's huge success on the back of single "Everything About You" in 1991: "'Eye of the storm' is a good way to put it, because it just was all happening at a deadly fast gait. And it was a lot — it was beautiful and also very challenging, because there's a lot of people that surround the business of music that are full of shit. But when you're 23 [or] 24, you don't know how to negotiate that, so on one hand, it was super fun and we did all the things you should do at that age, and on the other hand, it was too much for me. But we survived it, and I can deal with it all now."

Image credit: parpiperkele