ULI JON ROTH Announces 'Pictures Of Destiny' October/November 2025 North American Tour

Legendary German guitarist and composer Uli Jon Roth is set to return to North America with an extraordinary new program titled "Pictures Of Destiny". This highly anticipated tour promises to be a mesmerizing three-hour extravaganza, including the premiere of compositions from his long-awaited "Requiem For An Angel".

Uli will be accompanied by a full band and a string quartet, making for an ensemble of 10 talented musicians performing on stage. The music will be enriched by dynamic multimedia projections, offering audiences an immersive experience at seated venues.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness a stunning orchestral rendition of Roth's groundbreaking piece "Sails Of Charon", alongside several new compositions and material from his acclaimed "Transcendental Sky Guitar" albums. There will also be a couple of classic early SCORPIONS tracks, from Uli's "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD, blending a touch of nostalgia with innovative artistry. While the show will include many beloved pieces, the spotlight will shine brightly on Roth's latest compositions, marking their debut in the United States.

As a special addition, Roth will showcase a collection of his original oil paintings, inspired by his music and songs, in each venue's foyer. Critics have described his artwork as "Rembrandt meets 'Star Wars'," and these visually striking works of art will be integrated into the performances to enhance the audience's journey.

Roth's tour offers more than just a concert — it is an emotional and artistic odyssey. Through his exceptional guitar artistry and evocative paintings, Roth invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of profound beauty and inspiration.

The tour will feature seated venues and intermissions, ensuring comfort and a fully engaged experience for attendees. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness Uli Jon Roth's unparalleled fusion of music and visual art.

"Pictures Of Destiny" 2025 tour dates:

October 30 - Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club

October 31 - Pittsburg, CA @ Pittsburg California Theater

November 01 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coachhouse

November 02 - Fontana, CA @ Stage Red

November 04 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

November 06 - Hobart, IN @ The Art Theatre

November 07 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

November 08 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

November 09 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

November 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mercury

November 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

November 13 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head On Stage

November 15 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

November 17 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

November 18 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

November 19 - Sellersville. PA @ Sellersville Theater

November 20 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

In recent years, Roth has revisited the early music of his period with the SCORPIONS, which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-ray releases.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Uli pioneered a unique style of guitar playing which — for the first time — combined complete mastery of the instrument with an intensely melodic and emotional appeal.

From his earliest days onwards, Uli has always been a bold and uncompromising musical innovator of the first order. Being the first guitar player in rock to incorporate complex melodic arpeggio sequences, Uli Jon Roth — in the eyes of many of his peers — practically reinvented modern guitar technique almost singlehandedly during his SCORPIONS tenure, but even more so during his ELECTRIC SUN days.