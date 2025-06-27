GRAVE DIGGER Releases New Standalone Single, 'Bark To Hell'

Veteran German metallers GRAVE DIGGER have released a new standalone single, "Bark To Hell". The track is described in a press release as "a fiery descent into chaos, crowned by the king of torment himself."

GRAVE DIGGER frontman Chris Boltendahl comments: "Hey folks — we're back! And we've brought you our brand-new single: 'Bark To Hell'!

"For us, this track is the final exclamation mark to close out our celebrated 'Bone Collector' session with a bang. With 'Bark To Hell', we've packed in everything that defines GRAVE DIGGER — raw energy, dark atmosphere, and no-compromise power. Hellish guitar riffs, pounding drums, and my unmistakable vocals are driving this beast forward. This one's a true headbanger — no playlist should be without it!

"But let me make one thing clear: this isn't a farewell. 'Bark To Hell' is a triumphant afterburner — dark, loud, and gripping to the very last note.

"To all our die-hard fans: this one's for you. GRAVE DIGGER still bites — hard."

This year not only sees GRAVE DIGGER celebrate its 45th anniversary, but also its 23rd album on the German chart, "Bone Collector", which came out in January 2025.

Founded in 1980 in Gladbeck, they set out to conquer the world; who would have thought that 45 years later GRAVE DIGGER would be one of the most important, consistent and influential metal bands from Germany? With the release of their ground-breaking debut "Heavy Metal Breakdown" in 1984, an unprecedented career began that will find its logical continuation more than four decades later with their latest, new masterpiece "Bone Collector", an album that saw GRAVE DIGGER going back to its old-school roots.

Earlier this year, Boltendahl told Defenders Of The Faith about GRAVE DIGGER's formation: "I listened to all the '80s and '70s bands: IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, DEEP PURPLE, all the bands I was growing up with. Around then, I saw MOTÖRHEAD also. I attended a lot of shows in the beginning, when I was a young guy. I always was in the first row, screaming my ass off. A really, really funny story: Two years ago, we played Wacken Open Air together with JUDAS PRIEST. I met Rob Halford backstage. He saw me and he said, 'Hey, you're Chris. The singer of GRAVE DIGGER.' I thought, 'Oh. He notices me. That's great.' Then, I told him my story. I said, 'Hey, Rob. At the end of the '70s and beginning of the '80s, I always was at the JUDAS PRIEST shows here in Germany. I always was in the first row. I was the guy who put my hands on your shoes and was screaming, 'Hey, Rob. Glenn, K.K., give me a pick.' I was one those fans you've hated all your fucking life.' [Laughs] He was screaming his ass off, really laughing, but that's the way it is. The first lineup of VAN HALEN did five shows in Germany and I always was in front of Michael Anthony. Always between the songs, I was screaming, 'Hey, Michael. Give me a pick. Give me a pick.' There was one show I went home with 25 picks or something like that. [Laughs] I'm a fan."

GRAVE DIGGER 2025 is:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)

Photo credit: Jens Howorka