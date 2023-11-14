ULI JON ROTH Has Been 'Recording A Lot' In Recent Months: 'There Are Quite A Few Tracks In The Making'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, legendary German guitarist Uli Jon Roth was asked if there are any plans for him to release a new studio album in the not-too-distant future. He responded: "I've been recording a lot, particularly recently in Cologne [Germany] at the Dierks Studios where we did our SCORPIONS albums — all of them, in my time — and we made really good progress. So there are quite a few tracks in the making. Rather than a complete album, it will probably be chunks of three [songs] at a time that come out. We are already playing three of those tracks on the next tour, on the English tour."

Roth was in the SCORPIONS for five years before leaving the group in 1978, following the release of the live double album "Tokyo Tapes".

In recent years, Roth has revisited the early music of his period with the SCORPIONS, which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-ray releases.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Uli pioneered a unique style of guitar playing which — for the first time — combined complete mastery of the instrument with an intensely melodic and emotional appeal.

From his earliest days onwards, Uli has always been a bold and uncompromising musical innovator of the first order. Being the first guitar player in rock to incorporate complex melodic arpeggio sequences, Uli Jon Roth — in the eyes of many of his peers — practically reinvented modern guitar-technique almost singlehandedly during his SCORPIONS tenure, but even more so during his ELECTRIC SUN days.

Uli recently completed work on a book, "In Search Of The Alpha Law", which is tentatively due before the end of the year.

Regarding the inspiration for "In Search Of The Alpha Law", Uli told Now Spinning magazine: "It's all about a certain way of looking at things, which I started to do many years ago. I started investigating, really, what's — I don't wanna say behind the music, but what's deep inside the music, because it's such a fascinating subject, and I always wonder, why is it that certain notes have a certain vibe that others don't have and they all have their own identity? Why are certain chords resonating in a way with us and what's the reason for it? And I found that there's some underlying laws, which are fascinating to look at, once you start to realize it, because these laws that govern music or the essence of music, they're the same laws that govern us, our minds, our spirits, and not to put too fine a point on it, I think the whole universe. So, 'In Search Of The Alpha Law' is about finding or describing a law that is fundamental to all things. It's like the first law of being, of becoming, and then all the other laws of physical laws in the universe are a variation of that. So once you understand the first thing, then you can branch out and start looking at all the other stuff."